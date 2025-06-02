Highest Individual Scores for England in Men’s ODIs: Where Does Joe Root’s 166* vs WI Rank?

England won the second ODI by three wickets against the West Indies.

England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series against the West Indies with their three-wicket win over Shai Hope and Co. in the second match in Cardiff. A mammoth 166 not out off 139 balls from Joe Root helped them clinch the series with one match remaining. Previously, the hosts thrashed WI by a huge margin of 238 runs in the first fixture at Edgbaston.

Joe Root Scores His Career-Best 166* Against WI

The ormer England skipper notched up his 18th century of this format with his best score of 166 not out in ODIs against the WI last night. It was the 34-year-old’s first 150-plus score in this format.

Joe Root.



Aura farming in the extreme. pic.twitter.com/Eqn953lsGa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 2, 2025

With this exemplary knock, Root surpassed his fellow England teammate Ben Duckett to enter the list of the top-five highest individual scores for England in Men’s ODIs. He replaced Duckett in fifth place by just one run. Earlier, Duckett had put up 165 runs in 143 deliveries against Australia during the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Lahore.

ENG vs WI 2nd ODI

The West Indies started their innings well after being put into bat by the hosts. Opener Brandon King scored 59 runs off 67 balls. Keacy Carty also continued his blazing form to notch up his fourth ton in 11 ODIs. His 103-run knock off 105 balls was followed by a 78-run knock from Hope. However, a four-wicket haul from England spinner Adil Rashid and three wickets by Saqib Mahmood bundled out WI for 308 runs under 48 overs.

During the chase, WI struck early to dismiss both England openers, Jamie Smith and Duckett, for a duck. Skipper Harry Brook played a 47-run innings off 36 balls alongside Will Jacks, who put up 49 in 58 deliveries. Eventually, Root’s 166* helped them chase the total with seven balls remaining. The two sides will clash in the final ODI on June 3 at Kennington Oval, London.

10 Highest Individual Scores for England in Men’s ODIs

Player Runs Opposition Stadium Year Ben Stokes 182 New Zealand The Oval 2023 Jason Roy 180 Australia Melbourne 2018 Alex Hales 171 Pakistan Nottingham 2016 Robin Smith 167* Australia Birmingham 1993 Joe Root 166* West Indies Cardiff 2025 Ben Duckett 165 Australia Lahore 2025 Jos Buttler 162* Netherlands Amstelveen 2022 Jason Roy 162 Sri Lanka The Oval 2016 David Gower 158 New Zealand Brisbane 1983 Andrew Strauss 158 India M. Chinnaswamy 2011

