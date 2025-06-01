[WATCH] India A Star Sarfaraz Khan Shows Insane Reflexes, Grabs a Screamer at Slips Against England Lions

India A batter Sarfaraz Khan displayed his fielding prowess with a scintillating catch during the ongoing unofficial Test against the England Lions.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 100th over of the Lions’ innings. Opener Tom Haines was looking in excellent touch, having already slammed his century and was heading toward a double ton when Sarfaraz’s heroics ensured his departure.

Haines edged a Shardul Thakur delivery and Sarfaraz showed incredible reflexes to jump on his wrong side and grab a stunning catch.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Sarfaraz Khan has looked in good touch with the bat too

The 27-year-old dynamic right-hander put up a promising display with the bat as well. During the first innings of the game, Sarfaraz narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 92. His deft knock and agility in the field will definitely make the selectors think twice for the upcoming high-profile five-match Test series against England, from June 20.

Sarfaraz Khan made his debut for India last year but is yet to get an overseas cap. He travelled for the Border Gavaskar Trophy but did not feature in any of the five matches. It remains to be seen if his talents find him a place in the England series.

India A aim to restrict England Lions from taking lead

Speaking about the match, the contest is very much in the balance so far but the Indian bowlers will be eager to not let the Lions take a lead.

At the time of writing this report, the England Lions scoreboard reads 466 for in 113 overs and trail by 91 runs.

Earlier, Karun Nair top-scored for India A with a stunning double century (204) which propelled them to a total of 557.

