ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Live Streaming: TV and Broadcast Details 

India will host the 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is set to kick off on September 29. This mega ICC tournament will be hosted by the 2017 CWC runner-up India. Eight nations will compete in this marquee event. However, the precursor, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier, is set to begin on April 9.

Apart from the hosts, India, five other countries have secured their place. The list includes defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Another six teams are fighting for a place in the fixtures. They will play once against each team in a round-robin format. The qualifying tournament will take place in Pakistan. The two venues selected for the qualifier are the Gaddafi Stadium (GSL) and the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) in Lahore.

Gaddafi Stadium was one of the three venues that hosted the recently concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy. Four matches were played in that stadium, including the semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand. Notably, the LCCA will host international women’s cricket for the first time.

Qualifying Teams

Alongside the qualifier host Pakistan, 2013 CWC runners-up West Indies, Bangladesh, and Ireland will search for a spot in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. These four teams will compete to earn a berth in the main event, as they were placed at the bottom of the 10-team 2022-2025 ICC Women’s Championship rankings.

Scotland and Thailand have also earned their spots for the qualifier. Though they have never played in an ODI World Cup previously, they secured the qualifier spots based on their ICC Women’s ODI Rankings.

Each win will earn a team two points in the tournament. After 15 matches, the top two teams on the table will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Schedule

Wednesday, April 9: Pakistan vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium, 10:00 A.M. IST

Wednesday, April 9: West Indies vs Scotland – LCCA, 10:00 A.M. IST

Thursday, April 10: Thailand vs Bangladesh – LCCA, 10:00 A.M. IST

Friday, April 11: Pakistan vs Scotland – LCCA, 10:00 A.M. IST

Friday, April 11: Ireland vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium, 10:00 A.M. IST

Sunday, April 13: Scotland vs Thailand – LCCA, 10:00 A.M. IST

Sunday, April 13: Bangladesh vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium, 01:30 P.M. IST

Monday, April 14: Pakistan vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium, 01:30 P.M. IST

Tuesday, April 15: Thailand vs Ireland – LCCA, 10:00 A.M. IST

Tuesday, April 15: Scotland vs Bangladesh – Gaddafi Stadium, 01:30 P.M. IST

Thursday, April 17: Bangladesh vs West Indies – LCCA, 10:00 A.M. IST

Thursday, April 17: Pakistan vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium, 01:30 P.M. IST

Friday, April 18: Ireland vs Scotland – Gaddafi Stadium, 01:30 P.M. IST

Saturday, April 18: Pakistan vs Bangladesh – LCCA, 10:00 A.M. IST

Saturday, April 18: West Indies vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium, 01:30 P.M. IST

The qualifier will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Live on TV in India?

Viewers can also watch the qualifier live on the Star Sports Network.

