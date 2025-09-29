ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch ICC Women’s CWC 2025 in India?

The 13th edition of the Women's 50-over World Cup will begin on September 30.

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is all set to kickstart on September 30, with a clash between both of the hosts, India and Sri Lanka, in the ODI tournament-opener in Guwahati. Let’s look into the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 live streaming and telecast details in India.

Eight teams will compete in the league in 28 group-stage matches to qualify for the two semi-finals, which are scheduled to take place on October 29 and October 30. The winners of these knockouts will advance to the ultimate clash on November 2 to clinch the coveted silverware.

Australia will enter the league as the reigning champions after claiming their record seventh 50-over World Cup title in the latest edition in 2022. Moreover, they are also the most successful team in the history of the tournament and also lead the tally in another white-ball format of the game, the T20 World Cup, with six trophies so far.

The Women in Yellow are also coming on the back of a great form following their recent 1-2 ODI series victory against the hosts, India. However, the upcoming tournament would be Alyssa Healy’s maiden ODI World Cup as the Australian captain. Previously, she had led the team in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

ICC Women’s CWC 2025 Live Streaming in India

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar App. Cricket fans can watch the marquee event in real time through the digital platform.

ICC Women’s CWC 2025 Live Telecast in India

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in Australia, UK, USA, and Rest of the World

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through these regional broadcasters:

Australia: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: Willow TV, Willow Xtra

Willow TV, Willow Xtra Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean South Africa: SuperSport, DSTV

SuperSport, DSTV New Zealand: Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now, Sky Go

Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now, Sky Go Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, T Sports, Tofee

Nagorik TV, T Sports, Tofee Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV

Maharaja TV Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Tamasha

PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Tamasha Rest of the world: ICC.tv

