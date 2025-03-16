News
news
Last updated: March 16, 2025

IMLT20 Final Live Streaming: TV & Broadcast Details for India Masters vs West Indies Masters (INM vs WIM) International Masters League Final

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

These two teams will clash for the inaugural IMLT20 trophy on March 16.

Sachin Tendulkar and his team will aim to replicate their group-stage victory over West Indies Masters in the IMLT20 Final. India Masters edged out Brian Lara’s side by seven runs in their previous encounter.

Heading into the final, India Masters had a near-perfect record, with their only group-stage loss coming against Australia Masters. They bounced back in style, avenging that defeat by thrashing Shane Watson’s side by 94 runs in the semi-final.

West Indies Masters showcased strong form throughout the tournament, winning three of their five group-stage matches. They secured a spot in the final with a narrow six-run victory over Sri Lanka Masters.

Squads of India and West Indies

India: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Stuart Binny, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar.

West Indies: Brian Lara (c), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best.

Where to watch INM vs WIM Live Streaming in India?

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters Final in IMLT20 League will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to watch INM vs WIM Live on TV in India?

Viewers can watch the INM vs WIM IMLT20 Final live on Colours Cineplex and Colours Cineplex Superhits channel.

Where is the IMLT20 Final taking place?

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, will host the IMLT20 Final. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

IMLT20 2025
India Masters
West Indies Masters

