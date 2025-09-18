News
Incredible Balancing Act Near Boundary Rope By Kusal Perera To Take a Stunner In SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match [WATCH]
news

Incredible Balancing Act Near Boundary Rope By Kusal Perera To Take a Stunner In SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 18, 2025
2 min read

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat.

Incredible Balancing Act Near Boundary Rope By Kusal Perera To Take a Stunner In SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match [WATCH]

Sri Lanka are all over Afghanistan. After Nuwan Thushara’s heroics in the powerplay, the Dushmantha Chameera express unleased onto the Afghans. The limelight, however, fell on Kusal Perera, who was fielding on the third-man boundary. The left-handed batter took a stunning catch to send back Darwish Rasooli.

The catch was a combination of synchronized multiple factors. All Rasooli could do was stand on the crease in amazement of what had happened!

The dismissal occurred in the 11th over of the first innings. Chameera ran in and bowled a short ball which was just outside the off-stump. Frankly speaking, Rasooli did not do a lot wrong there. He made use of Chameera’s pace and carved the delivery towards the third-man region.

The delivery looked good to go for a maximum, but Kusal Perera stood there just to ensure that it did not. 65/4 was all the Afghans could get to.

ALSO READ:

How the Catch Of Kusal Perera Was Within the Updated ICC Laws

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made a few amendments to the rules of the game for its betterment. One of those amendments was regarding the legality of the catches being taken around the boundary rope. With effect from June 17, 2025, the council made ‘bunny hop’ catches illegal.

In simple words, a fielder who has touched the ball beyond the boundary while being airborne will only be allowed to touch it once more in the air. After the second touch is completed, the fielder must land and remain inside the field of play for the catch to be called as legally completed. This change was made with the perspective of keeping the players within the boundary lines and negate multi-tapping efforts.

However, Perera’s catch was completely clean. Though he went outside the boundary in the process of securing his balance, he never made any contact with the ball when he was outside the line. Therefore, the catch was completely legal and Rasooli had to walk back in anguish.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Afghanistan
Asia Cup 2025
Kusal Perera
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

