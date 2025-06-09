India Legend MS Dhoni Inducted to ICC Hall of Fame

Former India captain and legend MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, class of 2025. The 43-year-old who has led India to three ICC titles – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, is one of the inductees for this year.

Alongside Dhoni, Proteas batting greats Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith, alongside Australian opener Matthew Hayden also earned the prestigious honour.

Speaking on the ocaasion , Dhoni said, “It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever.”

Unorthodox, unconventional and effective 🙌



A cricketer beyond numbers and statistics 👏



MS Dhoni is inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame 🥇



More ➡️ https://t.co/oV8mFaBfze pic.twitter.com/AGRzL0aP79 — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2025

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni is the 11th Indian to be inducted to the ICC Hall of Fame

Notably, Dhoni is the 11th Indian to be included in the ICC Hall of Fame list (9th male player) after Bishan Singh Bedi, Neetu David, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Diana Edulji, Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, Vinoo Mankad, Virender Sehwag, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Apart from his brilliant captaincy, Dhoni was phenomenal with the bat and his glovework as well. Speaking of his numbers, the wicket-keeper batter represented India in 90 Test matches, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is.

In Test cricket, Dhoni accumulated 4,876 runs, including six centuries, along with 256 catches and 38 stumpings. In ODIs, he amassed an impressive 10,773 runs at an outstanding average of 50.57, which also included 321 catches and 123 stumpings. In the shortest format, the right-hander scored 1,617 runs while securing 57 catches and effecting 34 stumpings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.