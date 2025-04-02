India To Host South Africa Across All-Format in November-December; Check Full International Home Season Fixtures for 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), earlier today, announced the schedule for India’s upcoming home season.
It will start with a two-match Test series against the West Indies as part of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The first Test will be played in Ahmedabad from 2nd October while the second and final Test of the series will be held in Kolkata from 10th October.
Following the West Indies series, India will host South Africa for a gripping contest across all three formats.
Here’s the full India home season fixtures for 2025
|No.
|Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Thu, 02-Oct-25
|Mon, 06-Oct-25
|9:30 AM
|1st Test
|Ahmedabad
|2
|Fri, 10-Oct-25
|Tue, 14-Oct-25
|9:30 AM
|2nd Test
|Kolkata
|No.
|Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Fri, 14-Nov-25
|Tue, 18-Nov-25
|9:30 AM
|1st Test
|New Delhi
|2
|Sat, 22-Nov-25
|Wed, 26-Nov-25
|9:30 AM
|2nd Test
|Guwahati
|3
|Sun, 30-Nov-25
|1:30 PM
|1st ODI
|Ranchi
|4
|Wed, 03-Dec-25
|1:30 PM
|2nd ODI
|Raipur
|5
|Sat, 06-Dec-25
|1:30 PM
|3rd ODI
|Vizag
|6
|Tue, 09-Dec-25
|7:00 PM
|1st T20I
|Cuttack
|7
|Thu, 11-Dec-25
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|New Chandigarh
|8
|Sun, 14-Dec-25
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|Dharamsala
|9
|Wed, 17-Dec-25
|7:00 PM
|4th T20I
|Lucknow
|10
|Fri, 19-Dec-25
|7:00 PM
|5th T20I
|Ahmedabad
