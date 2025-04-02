News
India To Host South Africa Across All-Format in November-December; Check Full International Home Season Fixtures for 2025
news
Last updated: April 2, 2025

India To Host South Africa In All Formats in November-December; Check Full India Home Season Fixtures for 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
India To Host South Africa Across All-Format in November-December; Check Full International Home Season Fixtures for 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), earlier today, announced the schedule for India’s upcoming home season.

It will start with a two-match Test series against the West Indies as part of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The first Test will be played in Ahmedabad from 2nd October while the second and final Test of the series will be held in Kolkata from 10th October.

Following the West Indies series, India will host South Africa for a gripping contest across all three formats.

Here’s the full India home season fixtures for 2025

West Indies Tour of India 2025
No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue
1 Thu, 02-Oct-25 Mon, 06-Oct-25 9:30 AM 1st Test Ahmedabad
2 Fri, 10-Oct-25 Tue, 14-Oct-25 9:30 AM 2nd Test Kolkata
South Africa Tour of India 2025
No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue
1 Fri, 14-Nov-25 Tue, 18-Nov-25 9:30 AM 1st Test New Delhi
2 Sat, 22-Nov-25 Wed, 26-Nov-25 9:30 AM 2nd Test Guwahati
3 Sun, 30-Nov-25 1:30 PM 1st ODI Ranchi
4 Wed, 03-Dec-25 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Raipur
5 Sat, 06-Dec-25 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Vizag
6 Tue, 09-Dec-25 7:00 PM 1st T20I Cuttack
7 Thu, 11-Dec-25 7:00 PM 2nd T20I New Chandigarh
8 Sun, 14-Dec-25 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Dharamsala
9 Wed, 17-Dec-25 7:00 PM 4th T20I Lucknow
10 Fri, 19-Dec-25 7:00 PM 5th T20I Ahmedabad

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

BCCI
India To Host South Africa In All Formats in November-December; Check Full India Home Season Fixtures for 2025

