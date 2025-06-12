News
Get all the details about the live streaming of the three-match T20I series between Ireland and West Indies.
news

IRE vs WI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Ireland vs West Indies T20I Series in India?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 12, 2025 - 2 min read

This will be a three-match T20I series.

Get all the details about the live streaming of the three-match T20I series between Ireland and West Indies.

After a disappointing England tour, the West Indies will face Ireland in a three-match T20I series. This rubber will present another opportunity to the team to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026.

West Indies couldn’t win any games against England across three ODIs and as many T20Is, looking short in quality. They made numerous mistakes throughout the series and will look to redeem themselves against a quality Ireland outfit.

Ireland’s last assignment was a three-match ODI series against the West Indies last month, which ended in a draw. The focus will now shift to the shortest format as they also prepare for the mega event.

IRE vs WI Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Liam McCarthy, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Tim Tector

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles (wk), Jyd Goolie, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hossein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

ALSO READ:

T20I Series Schedule

  • 1st T20I: June 12, Belfast
  • 2nd T20I: June 14, Belfast
  • 3rd T20I: June 15, Belfast

IRE vs WI Match Start Time

All three matches of the series will start at 7:30 PM IST and 3 PM local time.

Where will the IRE vs WI T20I series take place?

All three matches of the contest will take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Where to watch the IRE vs WI T20I series Live Streaming?

Fancode will live stream all three matches of the series on their website and app.

Where to watch the IRE vs WI T20I series on TV?

This series will not be broadcast on television channels.

