The T20 Mumbai final will be played between the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and SoBo Mumbai Falcons at the Wankhede Stadium.
news

Where To Watch the MSMR vs SMF T20 Mumbai Final Ft. Shreyas Iyer?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 12, 2025 - 2 min read

The T20 Mumbai final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The T20 Mumbai final will be played between the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and SoBo Mumbai Falcons at the Wankhede Stadium on June 12. Both teams performed exceptionally well in the semifinal to enter the ultimate clash high on confidence.

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals defeated Eagle Thane Strikers by eight wickets in the first semifinal. Meanwhile, SoBo Mumbai Falcons won their last game against NaMo Bandra Blasters by five wickets.

Shreyas Iyer has taken another team into the final with his terrific leadership skills. SoBo Mumbai Falcons were among the most consistent sides in the league phase and rightly deserve a spot in the final.

T20 Mumbai Final: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals: Siddhesh Lad (c), Sahil Bhagwanta Jadhav, Chinmay Rajesh Sutar, Sachin Madhuker Yadav, Rohan Raje, Awais Khan Naushad, Vaibhav Mali, Saksham Parashar, Aditya Dhumal, Maxwell Swaminathan, Irfan Umair

Impact Player: Rohan Ghag

SoBo Mumbai Falcons: Suved Parkar, Vikrant Auti, Akash Anand (c & wk), Shyamsundar Keshkamat, Dhrumil Matkar, Adeeb Usmani, Sagarr Chhabriaa, Dhanit Raut, Atharva Poojari, Royston Das, Parth Ankolekar

Impact Player: Karsh Kothari

T20 Mumbai Final Match Start Time

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the T20 Mumbai Final take place?

Where to watch the T20 Mumbai Final Live Streaming?

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the T20 Mumbai Final.

Where to watch the T20 Mumbai Final Live on TV?

Star Sports Network will live broadcast the T20 Mumbai final on TV.

Shreyas Iyer
T20 Mumbai Final
