[WATCH] Crazy Celebrations After Dismissing Shreyas Iyer, Catcher Takes a Victory Lap During Mumbai T20 League

[WATCH] Bowler Goes Crazy After Dismissing Shreyas Iyer, Takes a Victory Lap During Mumbai T20 League
watch

Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 2 min read
During the Mumbai T20 league semifinal clash between SoBo Mumbai Falcons and NaMo Bandra Blasters, the player who took Shreyas Iyer’s catch went crazy with his celebrations after the dismissal.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the eighth over of the Falcons’ innings. Iyer, who is leading the SoBo Mumbai Falcons, ended up mistiming a shot as the ball went high up in the air before Akash Anand took an excellent running catch to remove the star batter cheaply for 1(3).

Soon after completing the catch, Anand broke free from his teammates and went for a victory lap as Shreyas Iyer was spotted grinning looking at the reactions.

Watch the video of the celebration below.

After guiding PBKS to IPL 2025 Final, Shreyas Iyer captains the Falcons to summit clash

The dynamic middle-order batter has proven his credentials as a leader. After captaining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title last year, Iyer led Punjab Kings (PBKS) to an IPL final for the first time in 11 years. Now, he has guided the SoBo Mumbai Falcons to the final of the Mumbai T20 league as they outclassed the NaMo Bandra Blasters by five wickets in the decisive semis. They will now take on Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals in a bid to win the flagship edition of the tournament.

Iyer’s recent stats as a leader will play a crucial role for a possible national captaincy, especially with multiple reports claiming that he is the frontrunner for India’s next white-ball captain. India currently has three skippers across as many formats and might look to shift to a specific red-ball and white-ball captain in the near future as historically, they have not preferred split captaincy much.

