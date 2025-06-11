PBKS Fringe Pacer Impresses With Four-Wicket Haul in Vidarbha Pro T20 League; Wins POTM

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Yash Thakur, who was acquired for INR 1.6 crores ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, gave a testament to his bowling prowess with a stellar four-wicket haul in the ongoing Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

Thakur’s spell came during a match between Bharat Rangers and Nagpur Heroz earlier today (June 11). Playing for the Nagpur outfit, the 26-year-old speedster finished with match-winning figures of 4-0-32-4, which also earned him the Player of the Match Award.

His bowling masterclass saw the Rangers restricted to a total of 166 for 5 which the Heroz chased down in the end successfully with four wickets and four balls remaining.

ALSO READ:

Yash Thakur in IPL

The right-arm fast bowler didn’t get many chances in PBKS, featuring in only two games in IPL 2025 and returning with a solitary wicket. Prior to that, he was with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for two years and made a decent impact. In 19 games across both season for LSG, Yash Thakur picked up 24 scalps including one fifer and one four-wicket haul.

Given his talent, PBKS might be lured to retain him for the mini auction next season but he will need to continue to impress at the same time in domestic cricket to keep himself in the mix amongst a talented bunch of Indian players that PBKS already has.

This season, the Shreyas Iyer-led side had Arshdeep Singh and Vyshak Vijaykumar amongst India pacers who operated with overseas stars, making it difficult for Thakur to break in. It remains to be seen if PBKS keep him or decide to put the pacer back in the auction pool for IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.