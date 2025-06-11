News
Mumbai Indians Star Tilak Varma to Represent Hampshire in the English County Season
news

After IPL, Mumbai Indians Star Shifts to Red-Ball Cricket By Joining Hampshire in English County Season

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 2 min read

Tilak Varma set to play on England soil after receiving a contract from the Hampshire County.

Mumbai Indians Star Tilak Varma to Represent Hampshire in the English County Season

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) young star Tilak Varma has landed a new challenge. The left-handed batter will be playing for Hampshire in the ongoing County season in England. After a couple of successful Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns with MI, the youngster is set for a new challenge that awaits him. 

Hampshire sits seventh in the First Division of the County Championships this season. Having played seven games, they have only managed two victories and as many losses. They are due to play Essex next on June 22, and that will be a very important game for the club. English batter James Vince and pacer Mark Wood are amongst the top names in the team. 

Impressive First-Class Record for Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma has been a regular feature in Hyderabad’s setup. In 2024, he captained the team in the Plate Group. Under Varma’s leadership, Hyderabad produced significant results, including a victory over Nagaland in the semi-finals. The Hyderabad skipper registered centuries against both Nagaland and Sikkim. 

In the 2024 Ranji season, Varma was a prolific batter for Hyderabad. He registered centuries in each of the first three fixtures. Varma accumulated a total of 412 runs across 4 matches in the 2023/24 season, with an outstanding average of 137.33. These performances have given a strong platform to display his skills, making him one of the most promising young talents in the Indian domestic circuit.  

New Stint to Begin With Hampshire

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) released a statement informing about the selection of the Indian youngster to play for the County club. The 22-year-old last played a red-ball game for India A in the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur in September 2024. 

“The Hyderabad Cricket Association is happy to inform that Hyderabad International player Mr. N Thakur Tilak Varma has been approached by the team Hampshire County to play in the UK County Championship League. The Hyderabad Cricket Association wishes him a great stint with Hampshire County”, HCA said in a release.

County Championship 2025
Hampshire County
Mumbai Indians
Tilak Varma
