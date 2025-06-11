News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jacob Bethell pushes his case for the RCB middle order role in IPL 2026.
news

RCB Youngster Puts Hand Up For Middle-Order Role in IPL 2026 After Compelling International Series

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 3 min read

The youngster shined in the recent England vs West Indies series.

Jacob Bethell pushes his case for the RCB middle order role in IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were finally able to get their hands on the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in the recently concluded season. Rajat Patidar and co. lifted the IPL 2025 title by beating Punjab Kings in the final. 

This was a result of the immense work the RCB team management put in behind the scenes, led by the head coach Andy Flower. They had a dominant run in the tournament, winning 10 games and losing only four. 

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

The IPL 2026 is a long way away but they might have found a solution to one of their middle order batting slots. The 21-year-old youngster Jacob Bethell produced some promising performance for England in their 3-0 victory over West Indies.

Jacob Bethell middle-order transformation could help RCB in IPL 2026   

Jacob Bethell is naturally a top order batter and that’s how RCB saw him in the recent edition, using him only in Phil Salt’s absence. But England have played him in the middle order due to the top order already being packed. 

It’s a testament to his sheer talent that the youngster hasn’t taken much time to adapt to this difficult role. He had an excellent series against West Indies. In the first game, he came in to bat at six in the 12th over and needed to rebuild the innings. He struggled to get going but made sure he was there with Jos Buttler, who was in sublime touch. 

ALSO READ: 

In the second T20I, Bethell walked in at five in the 13th over with 85 runs still required. A quick-fire 26 off 10 brought down the equation to 28 off the final four overs. The Southampton game witnessed some glorious ball-striking from English batters on their way to 248. Bethell struck 36 not-out in just 16 balls, including three consecutive sixes against Gudakesh Motie. 

How Can RCB Fit In Jacob Bethell?  

In IPL 2025, RCB spent big money to get Liam Livingstone. They tried him in the middle order role but did not get the returns they would have hoped. They later switched to Romario Shepherd, who did a solid job. After Tim David was sidelined in the later stages, RCB once again turned to Livingstone. 

The franchise can easily try Bethell in the middle order in IPL 2026. He has shown the ability to strike big without taking too many deliveries to get his eye in. Being a left-hand batter and his ability to play in any situation can give RCB even more flexibility. Playing in this role for England consistently will help him develop further and should be a better come the next IPL edition. 

Bethell can also contribute to the team with his left-arm spin, offering an extra bowling option. He is a complete package and there’s no doubt he’s going to be a superstar for years to come. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2026
Jacob Bethell
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Aussie Legend Matthew Hayden Picks KL Rahul for Virat Kohli's Replacement At No.4 for England Tests

‘Absolutely Custom Made’: Aussie Legend Makes Interesting Pick for Virat Kohli’s Replacement At No.4 for England Tests

7:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians Star Tilak Varma to Represent Hampshire in the English County Season

After IPL, Mumbai Indians Star Shifts to Red-Ball Cricket By Joining Hampshire in English County Season

Tilak Varma set to play on England soil after receiving a contract from the Hampshire County.
7:20 pm
Amogh Bodas
Sourav Ganguly Suggests How India Can Keep Jasprit Bumrah Fit For All Five Tests Against England

‘Even If It Means…’: Sourav Ganguly Suggests How India Can Use Jasprit Bumrah Optimally For All Five Tests Against England

6:43 pm
Sreejita Sen

Can England Star Jamie Smith Enter IPL 2026 Auction?

He made 60 off 26 in the third T20I against West Indies.
6:41 pm
Sandip Pawar
Will RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Play in Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025?

Will RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Play in Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025?

RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar is a part of Gwalior Cheetahs in the second edition of the MP T20 League.
6:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Bilateral Series Could Become Trilateral With THIS Team Being Included Report

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Bilateral Series Could Become Trilateral With THIS Team Being Included: Report

Another team could join Pakistan and Afghanistan to compete in a trilateral series later this year.
6:10 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.