Jasprit Bumrah May Not Play All 5 Tests in England; India Test Squad To Witness Major Pace Bowling Overhaul

The series will kick off on June 20.

India will tour England next month for a five-match Test series. After the recent retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India’s red-ball squad will witness a lot of changes for their upcoming tour. Moreover, the availability of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah could trouble them in their next overseas assignment.

He sustained a back injury in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25. This sidelined him from the Champions Trophy 2025 and a few initial league-stage matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

How Many Matches Will Jasprit Bumrah Play Against England?

Though the 31-year-old has returned to action in the IPL 2025, he will not feature in all five matches against England. The bowler has been advised to manage his workload as one more similar injury could be career-threatening for him.

The absence of his experience in the pace attack could highly affect India in overseas conditions. Previously, Bumrah had scalped 18 wickets in four Test matches, including a five-wicket haul against England in 2021.

ALSO READ:

India’s Pace Attack Will Go Through a Major Overhaul

Another veteran Indian seamer, Mohammed Shami, is likely not to make it to the squad due to his recent decline in form. He is also coming back from an ankle injury.

Though the 34-year-old has made some appearances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025, the BCCI selectors are not convinced whether the pacer currently possesses the fitness to bowl longer spells in red-ball cricket.

Youngster Arshdeep Singh may get his maiden Test match call-up for the upcoming England tour. Another seamer from Haryana, Anshul Kamboj, might make it to the national squad for the five-match series.

India’s squad for the Test tour against England may be announced on May 24. The series will kick off on June 20 in Headingley.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.