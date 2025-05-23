News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jasprit Bumrah May Not Play All 5 Tests in England; India Could Witness Major Pace Bowling Overhaul
news

Jasprit Bumrah May Not Play All 5 Tests in England; India Test Squad To Witness Major Pace Bowling Overhaul

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 2 min read

The series will kick off on June 20.

Jasprit Bumrah May Not Play All 5 Tests in England; India Could Witness Major Pace Bowling Overhaul

India will tour England next month for a five-match Test series. After the recent retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India’s red-ball squad will witness a lot of changes for their upcoming tour. Moreover, the availability of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah could trouble them in their next overseas assignment.

He sustained a back injury in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25. This sidelined him from the Champions Trophy 2025 and a few initial league-stage matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

How Many Matches Will Jasprit Bumrah Play Against England?

Though the 31-year-old has returned to action in the IPL 2025, he will not feature in all five matches against England. The bowler has been advised to manage his workload as one more similar injury could be career-threatening for him.

The absence of his experience in the pace attack could highly affect India in overseas conditions. Previously, Bumrah had scalped 18 wickets in four Test matches, including a five-wicket haul against England in 2021.

ALSO READ: 

India’s Pace Attack Will Go Through a Major Overhaul

Another veteran Indian seamer, Mohammed Shami, is likely not to make it to the squad due to his recent decline in form. He is also coming back from an ankle injury.

Though the 34-year-old has made some appearances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025, the BCCI selectors are not convinced whether the pacer currently possesses the fitness to bowl longer spells in red-ball cricket.

Youngster Arshdeep Singh may get his maiden Test match call-up for the upcoming England tour. Another seamer from Haryana, Anshul Kamboj, might make it to the national squad for the five-match series.

India’s squad for the Test tour against England may be announced on May 24. The series will kick off on June 20 in Headingley.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
India Test Squad
India Test Tour of England
Jasprit Bumrah
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they might face a setback regarding Tim David.

Star RCB Player Skips Practice Before SRH Clash in IPL 2025, Spotted With Mask Ahead of Game

It’s hard to replace him in the XI, especially given his form this season.
11:29 am
Darpan Jain
RCB will have a tight schedule as IPL 2025 enters the business end, and they will have little time between games.

RCB Schedule Set To Create Havoc Ahead of Key IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixture

If they qualify for Qualifier 1, RCB will play Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad in less than 48 hours.
10:02 am
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Shami could miss the India tour of England due to fitness issues.

India Set To Drop Star Player for England Test Series With Squad To Be Named on May 24th

10:01 am
Sandip Pawar
RCB Top of IPL 2025 Table RCB vs SRH

RCB’s Chances of Finishing Top of IPL 2025 Table Gets Significant Boost After GT’s Loss to LSG

With GT capped at a maximum of 20 points and RCB capable of reaching 21, the power has shifted to give RCB a chance to finish top of the table.
12:26 am
Prasenjiit Dey
England Top-order Sound Warning Bells For India Ahead of Test Series With First in 101 Years

England Top-order Sound Warning Bells For India Ahead of Test Series With First in 101 Years

England's top three batters made history on Day 1 of the four-day Test against Zimbabwe on Thursday.
11:38 pm
Vishnu PN
RCB Head Coach Provides Critical Update on Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt Ahead of SRH Clash

RCB Head Coach Provides Critical Update on Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt Ahead of SRH Clash

11:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.