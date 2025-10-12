Jayden Seales Fined for Code of Conduct Breach for a Throw at Yashasvi Jaiswal During IND vs WI 2nd Test

The incident took place on Day 1 of the Delhi Test.

Tempers flared high on Day 1 of the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi. In the follow-up to the heated exchange, Jayden Seales has been reprimanded by the ICC for his behaviour towards India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The West Indies bowler has been fined 25% of his match fees and one demerit point.

The West Indies have 173/2 on the board at Stumps on Day 3. After India declared at 518/5, the visitors were bundled out for 248, and couldn’t avoid a follow-on. John Campbell (87) and Shai Hope (66) are unbeaten on the crease.

What happened between Jayden Seales and Yashasvi Jaiswal during IND vs WI 2nd Test?

On Day 1, India were batting first after captain Shubman Gill won the toss. During the 29th over, the Windies fielder Jayden Seales felt there was a chance of a run-out. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal was well within his crease before Seales aimed for the batter’s pads.

After multiple recaps and a thorough investigation by Match Referee Andy Pycroft, the ICC held Seales guilty of a Level 1 breach of Article 2.9.

Plan to become No.1 bowler derails for Jayden Seales in India

Before the start of his first India tour, Seales revealed how he aims to be the No.1 bowler in Tests. He also stated his preference for playing the longest format of the game instead of grabbing lucrative T20 deals.

“I want to build my name, I want to build a legacy, I want to be No.1 in Test cricket and lead the West Indies attack for as long as I possibly can. It’s a matter of doing the right things for longer and just being a professional through and through and keep improving on my game,” Seales shared earlier.

However, the pacer’s plans have derailed in India. It’s often difficult to adapt to the bowling conditions in the subcontinent. The pitches tend to offer ample support to the spinners.

In the Ahmedabad Test, Seales had scalped a solitary wicket of Jaiswal in 19 overs. He bowled two maidens while giving away 53 runs. In the first innings of the ongoing Test, Seales returned wicketless in his spell of 22 overs. Though he bowled two maidens, his economy shot up to four.

Looking at his statistics, the Windies seamer has been impressive at home with 71 out of 89 wickets.

