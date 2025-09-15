Kane Williamson To Skip Australia T20Is After New-Age Contract With New Zealand

Along with Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, and Tim Seifert have also signed casual playing agreements.

Kane Williamson has not taken a central contract with New Zealand Cricket for the 2025-26 season and has instead signed a casual agreement. This gives him flexibility to play for New Zealand and also join overseas leagues.

Williamson has recently been active in county and franchise cricket, featuring for Middlesex in the T20 Blast, two County Championship matches, and the Hundred with London Spirit. During this period, he missed New Zealand’s series against Zimbabwe and the T20I tri-series.

This shows Williamson is looking after his career smartly, keeping himself ready for New Zealand while gaining experience and match practice around the world.

Along with Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, and Tim Seifert have also signed casual playing agreements with New Zealand Cricket for the 2025-26 season.

New Zealand will announce their squad to face Australia later this week. The series starts on October 1, with all three T20Is set to be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Will Kane Williamson play T20 World Cup 2026?

New Zealand Cricket has stated that players on casual contracts must commit to the T20 World Cup and also be part of some series in the lead-up to the tournament in India next year. All the players have agreed to this, but Kane Williamson is the only one skipping the Australia series. Still, he is focused on the 2026 T20 World Cup and could feature in other series before the event.

The NZC CEO said that with such a big tournament coming up, they wanted their best T20 players ready and available. He also mentioned that the players value representing the Black Caps and he is pleased they were able to agree on casual contracts for the season.

“With such a pinnacle event on the horizon we wanted to ensure our best T20 players were ready and available to push for inclusion. The message from the players is that playing for the BLACKCAPS is hugely important to them and I’m pleased we’ve been able to agree terms to have them casually contracted for the coming season,” New Zealand CEO said.

Kane Williamson last played international cricket during the Champions Trophy 2025 and has not featured for New Zealand since then. His last T20I was in the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, and since then he has been playing in leagues to stay active.

In the SA20 2024/25, Williamson scored 233 runs in seven games. In England, he played the T20 Blast and the Hundred, making 396 runs in 13 innings and 204 runs in eight innings. By playing regularly in these leagues, he has kept his form in T20 cricket and is focused on being ready for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

