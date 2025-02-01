Karun Nair Pushes Case for Selection in England Tests With Another Century in Ranji Trophy

He is making it impossible for the selectors to keep him out of the team.

India batter Karun Nair made another strong statement for his selection in the England Test series later this year in June with a stellar century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

Nair, who is on a century-hitting spree, slammed his second ton in Ranji this season with a deft knock of 105 (193) against Hyderabad.

Prior to this, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), the 33-year-old managed to smash five centuries in just 8 innings, while having a wild average of over 700 at one point.

Although he has missed the bus for the Champions Trophy 2025, he is making it impossible for the selectors to keep him out of the team any longer.

With India’s next red-ball assignment being the India tour of England 2025, Karun Nair will definitely be in the reckoning for a spot, given his recent domestic form.

Karun Nair’s heroics save Vidarbha

Apart from the milestone, it was also a great reflection of Nair’s temperament, where he managed to help his team from a difficult spot and put them ahead.

Vidarbha, batting first, managed to score only 190 runs in their opening innings. Hyderabad, powered by Tanmay Agrawal’s outstanding 136 took a comprehensive lead of over 100 runs. However, in the second innings, courtesy of Nair’s heroics along with Atharva Taide’s 93, Vidarbha managed to make amends.

With Vidarbha reeling 62 for 3, the triple centurion stepped in to bat at No. 5 and not only steadied the innings but also guided his team beyond the deficit, setting up a competitive target for their bowlers to defend.

Vidarbha eventually managed to post a total of 326 and set Hyderabad a 220-run chase.

