Karun Nair
News
Last updated: February 1, 2025

Karun Nair Pushes Case for Selection in England Tests With Another Century in Ranji Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He is making it impossible for the selectors to keep him out of the team.

Karun Nair

India batter Karun Nair made another strong statement for his selection in the England Test series later this year in June with a stellar century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

Nair, who is on a century-hitting spree, slammed his second ton in Ranji this season with a deft knock of 105 (193) against Hyderabad.

Prior to this, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), the 33-year-old managed to smash five centuries in just 8 innings, while having a wild average of over 700 at one point.

Although he has missed the bus for the Champions Trophy 2025, he is making it impossible for the selectors to keep him out of the team any longer.

With India’s next red-ball assignment being the India tour of England 2025, Karun Nair will definitely be in the reckoning for a spot, given his recent domestic form.

ALSO READ:

Karun Nair’s heroics save Vidarbha

Apart from the milestone, it was also a great reflection of Nair’s temperament, where he managed to help his team from a difficult spot and put them ahead.

Vidarbha, batting first, managed to score only 190 runs in their opening innings. Hyderabad, powered by Tanmay Agrawal’s outstanding 136 took a comprehensive lead of over 100 runs. However, in the second innings, courtesy of Nair’s heroics along with Atharva Taide’s 93, Vidarbha managed to make amends.

With Vidarbha reeling 62 for 3, the triple centurion stepped in to bat at No. 5 and not only steadied the innings but also guided his team beyond the deficit, setting up a competitive target for their bowlers to defend.

Vidarbha eventually managed to post a total of 326 and set Hyderabad a 220-run chase.

Champions Trophy 2025
India tour of England 2025
Karun Nair
Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Related posts

The current team management under Gautam Gambhir is pretty big on having a left-hand right-hand combination, something that saw Dhruv Jurel walk out to bat at No.8 in the third T20I in Rajkot.

England Legend Questions Gautam Gambhir For Inclusion Of This Player in India T20I XI

February 1, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Pure Cricketing Miscalculation: R Ashwin Lashes Out at Lawmakers After Concussion Sub Mess in IND vs ENG T20I

Pure Cricketing Miscalculation: R Ashwin Lashes Out at Lawmakers After Concussion Sub Mess in IND vs ENG T20I

Ashwin equated the decision with that of an 'Impact player' sub in the IPL.
February 1, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Kohli had an anti-climatic return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years as he scored just six runs in the lone innings that he batted.

Delhi Coach Sarandeep Singh Reveals What Virat Kohli Said In The Dressing Room To Teammates

February 1, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Mohammed Shami might play in the fifth T20I against England

Will Mohammed Shami Play Fifth IND vs ENG T20I? India Bowling Coach Provides Update

Shami played in the third T20I in Rajkot and bowled three overs
February 1, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Shivam Dube Harshit Rana

Former CSK Player Brings Fresh Perspective, Questions How India Were Allowed To Bring Harshit Rana as Concussion Substitute For Shivam Dube

The entire controversy is whether a fast bowler like Rana fits the bill for a like-for-like replacement for a batting all-rounder like Dube.
February 1, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25

‘Leave Him Alone’ – Former CSK Player Asks To Not ‘Force’ Virat Kohli To Play Ranji Trophy

The former India batter felt that Kohli has been good enough for the highest level for a long time
February 1, 2025
Samarnath Soory
