Key Member of Kolkata Knight Riders Coaching Staff Set to Leave Ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

The Kolkata Knight Riders couldn't qualify for this season's playoffs.

Reports suggest that Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling coach Bharat Arun is expected to part ways with the three-time champions. He was appointed to the role ahead of the Indian Premier League season in 2022. Over the course of the last three years, Arun has had a good impact with the Knight Riders.

In the four years of Bharat Arun’s tenure, the Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to clinch the title in 2024, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. Apart from that, the franchise has not seen the qualification berth in the remaining three seasons. The Knight Riders have finished seventh in both the 2022 and 2023 editions, and have managed to grab the eighth spot in the recently concluded season.

ALSO READ:

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Bowling Coach & His Impact

The bowling coach boasts of a rich experience under his belt, having trained India’s national bowling unit as well as having worked with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 62-year-old has had his fair share of experiences with the U-19 coaching setups and remains one of the best bowling coaches in the cricketing circuit.

Bharat Arun’s specialty is that he brings a seasoned and strategic approach to the franchise’s bowling unit. A fair share of credit for the rise of bowlers like Vaibhav Arora goes back to the KKR Bowling coach. Another bowler who has benefited from Arun’s influence is mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The dynamic coach helped the KKR’s spinner to evolve mentally in order to understand his own game and set his fields according to his plans.

One important feather in the coaching career for Bharat Arun remains to be India’s successive Test victories abroad. The 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours to Australia rested on the hopes of bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohamed Siraj. The bowling coach is widely credited for developing India’s fast-bowling quartet: Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Ishant Sharma.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.