[WATCH] Meerut Kings Duo Blast 41 Runs in Last Six Balls, Set New World Record For Most Runs in One Over in T20 Cricket
news

[WATCH] Meerut Kings Duo Blast 41 Runs in Last Six Balls, Set New World Record For Most Runs in One Over in T20 Cricket

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 24, 2025
2 min read
[WATCH] Meerut Kings Duo Blast 41 Runs in Last Six Balls, Set New World Record For Most Runs in One Over in T20 Cricket

In an unreal finish to a T20 game, Meerut Kings duo of Shubham and Anuj slammed 41 runs in the final over of the contest to help their team over the finishing line. The incident happened during a game in the UP Pro Corporate League. In the process, they registered a new world record of hitting the most runs in one over of a T20 match.

Notably, the record was previously held by Samoa’s Darius Visser, who blasted 39 runs off Vanuatu’s Nalin Nipiko in an over during the 2026 T20 World Cup regional qualifier last year.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Watch the video of the carnage below.

ALSO READ:

Meerut Kings Duo Blast 41 Runs in Last Six Balls, Set New World Record For Most Runs in One Over in T20 Cricket

Speaking about the match, it went all the way down to the wire, with the Meerut Kings needing 41 runs in the final over which seemed like a near-impossible task. With six wickets down, the bowling side seemed certain of victory. A left-arm spinner was brought in to close the game, but after being hit for a six off the first ball, he lost his rhythm, and his no-balls proved costly.

Shubham seized the moment, smashing the first ball over long-off for six. The next delivery, a loose long hop, was hammered over long-on. He then capitalized on a waist-high no-ball, launching it over deep mid-wicket.

Despite Meerut still needing 22 off three balls, Shubham stayed relentless. He crushed a free-hit half-volley downtown for another six and sealed the win with a final-ball six over cow corner, sending his team to the finals in dramatic fashion.

Darius Visser
Meerut Kings
UP Pro Corporate League
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

