News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
The MLC 2025 kicks off with a clash between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns on June 12.
news

MLC 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Major League Cricket 2025 Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 12, 2025 - 5 min read

The tournament features a total of 34 games.

The MLC 2025 kicks off with a clash between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns on June 12.

The third edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) is set to kick off on June 12. Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns will lock horns in the season opener in Oakland. 

Washington Freedom are the reigning champion, having clinched the title last year. They had hammered San Francisco in the final by 96 runs. 

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

The MLC 2025 will be the biggest edition of the competition. A total of 34 matches to be played from June 12 to July 13. Six teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin, with the top four teams reaching the playoffs. 

The tournament will feature some of the top T20 superstars in the world, such as Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Trent Boult, and the recently retired Nicholas Pooran and Heinrich Klaasen. 

Which teams are playing in MLC 2025?

Six teams will compete in the MLC 2025, namely, Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom.

When and where will the MLC 2025 season take place? 

The MLC 2025 season will take place at three different venues in Lauderhill, Dallas, and Oakland. The venues are as follows:

  • Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
  • Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
  • Oakland Coliseum, Oakland

Where to Watch MLC 2025 Live Streaming in India? 

The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the JioHotstar application as well as on the website. 

ALSO READ: 

Where to Watch MLC 2025 Live Telecast on TV in India? 

Fans in India can catch the television broadcast of the MLC 2025 on Star Sports Network. 

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Complete Schedule 

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
June 13, FridaySan Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom06:30Oakland Coliseum
June 14, SaturdayMI New York vs Texas Super Kings06:30Oakland Coliseum
June 15, SundaySan Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders02:30Oakland Coliseum
June 15, SundaySeattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom06:30Oakland Coliseum
June 16, MondayLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings02:30Oakland Coliseum
June 16, MondaySan Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York06:30Oakland Coliseum
June 17, TuesdayTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas06:30Oakland Coliseum
June 18, WednesdayWashington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders06:30Oakland Coliseum
June 19, ThursdayMI New York vs Seattle Orcas06:30Oakland Coliseum
June 21, SaturdayTexas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
June 22, SundayMI New York vs Washington Freedom05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
June 23, MondaySeattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders01:30Grand Prairie Stadium
June 23, MondayWashington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
June 24, TuesdayMI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
June 25, WednesdayTexas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
June 26, ThursdaySeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
June 27, FridayLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
June 28, SaturdaySeattle Orcas vs MI New York05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
June 29, SundayWashington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns01:30Grand Prairie Stadium
June 29, SundayLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
June 30, MondayTexas Super Kings vs MI New York05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
July 2, WednesdaySan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas04:30Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 3, ThursdayTexas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom04:30Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 4, FridayLos Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York04:30Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 5, SaturdaySan Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings00:30Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 5, SaturdayWashington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas04:30Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 6, SundayMI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders00:30Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 6, SundaySeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings04:30Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 7, MondayWashington Freedom vs MI New York00:30Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 7, MondayLos Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns04:30Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 9, WednesdayQualifier05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
July 10, ThursdayEliminator05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
July 12, SaturdayChallenger05:30Grand Prairie Stadium
July 14, MondayMLC Final05:30Grand Prairie Stadium

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Full Squads 

LA Knight Riders

Adithya Ganesh, Ali Khan, Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Corne Dry, Jason Holder, Karthik Gattepalli, Matthew Tromp, Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell, Saif Badar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sunil Narine, Tanveer Sangha, Unmukt Chand.

MI New York

Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Monank Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Heath Richards, Ehsan Adil, Sunny Patel, Rushil Ugarkar, George Linde, Quinton de Kock, Michael Bracewell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kunwarjeet Singh, Sharad Lumba, Agni Chopra, Tajinder Singh.

San Francisco Unicorns

Corey Anderson (c), Finn Allen, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Romario Shepherd, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Tim Seifert, Callum Stow, Liam Plunkett, Brody Couch, Carmi le Roux, Hassan Khan, Cooper Connolly, Karima Gore, Hammad Azam, Achilles Browne. 

Seattle Orcas

Heinrich Klaasen (c), David Warner, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahul Jariwala, Shayan Jahangir, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Ali Sheikh, Kyle Mayers, Sujit Nayak, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazahaq Farooqi, Ayan Desai.

Texas Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Smit Patel, Donovan Ferreira, Milind Kumar, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane, Joshua Tromp, Mitchell Marsh, Nandre Burger, Akeal Hosein, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Calvin Savage, Zia-ul-Haq.

Washington Freedom

Glenn Maxwell (c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Mark Chapman, Saurabh Netravalkar, Amila Aponso, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Ben Sears, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Justin Dill, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Mitch Owen, Andries Gous, Lahiru Milantha.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

MLC 2025
MLC 2025 Live Streaming
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Radha Yadav Named as Replacement For THIS Player in Indian Women’s Squad for England

Radha Yadav Named as Replacement For THIS Player in India Women’s Squad for England Series

Radha Yadav has an experience of 84 T20 Internationals under her belt.
5:22 pm
Amogh Bodas
The Indian team will play five match Test series against England from June 20.

‘We Want To Get…’ – Head Coach Brendon McCullum Issues Warning To India Ahead Of England Test Series

The series will kick off in June 20 in Headingley.
4:47 pm
Ashish Satyam
‘You Will Rarely See Him Getting Out While…’ Former India Cricketer Speaks on Rishabh Pant’s Aggressive Batting Approach Ahead of England Tests

‘You Will Rarely See Him Getting Out While…’: Former India Cricketer Speaks on Rishabh Pant’s Aggressive Batting Approach Ahead of England Tests

Rishabh Pant will play a pivotal role for India in the upcoming Test series against England.
3:50 pm
Vishnu PN
Get all the details about the live streaming of the three-match T20I series between Ireland and West Indies.

IRE vs WI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Ireland vs West Indies T20I Series in India?

This will be a three-match T20I series.
3:20 pm
Darpan Jain
Nicholas Pooran has retired from all forms of international cricket to open more opportunities to feature in franchise cricket.

‘More Will Follow’ – West Indies Coach Gives Ominous Warning After Sudden Nicholas Pooran Retirement

Sammy claimed that more people will follow the same path.
1:26 pm
Darpan Jain
Morne Morkel lauds Jasprit Bumrah.

‘I Was Blown Away’ – Morne Morkel Lauds THIS Star Pacer Ahead Of England Tests

India’s ace pacer managed to make a comeback in the recently passed IPL, where he had to bowl just four overs in a game.
12:19 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.