MLC 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Major League Cricket 2025 Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The tournament features a total of 34 games.

The third edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) is set to kick off on June 12. Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns will lock horns in the season opener in Oakland.

Washington Freedom are the reigning champion, having clinched the title last year. They had hammered San Francisco in the final by 96 runs.

The MLC 2025 will be the biggest edition of the competition. A total of 34 matches to be played from June 12 to July 13. Six teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin, with the top four teams reaching the playoffs.

Aye aye captain 🫡 The MLC team captains are ready to take the pitch tomorrow at Oakland Coliseum. 🔥



🎟️: https://t.co/npj3rgMFnJ pic.twitter.com/eIoGgCZnEz — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 11, 2025

The tournament will feature some of the top T20 superstars in the world, such as Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Trent Boult, and the recently retired Nicholas Pooran and Heinrich Klaasen.

Which teams are playing in MLC 2025?

Six teams will compete in the MLC 2025, namely, Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom.

When and where will the MLC 2025 season take place?

The MLC 2025 season will take place at three different venues in Lauderhill, Dallas, and Oakland. The venues are as follows:

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Oakland Coliseum, Oakland

Where to Watch MLC 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the JioHotstar application as well as on the website.

ALSO READ:

Where to Watch MLC 2025 Live Telecast on TV in India?

Fans in India can catch the television broadcast of the MLC 2025 on Star Sports Network.

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Complete Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 13, Friday San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom 06:30 Oakland Coliseum June 14, Saturday MI New York vs Texas Super Kings 06:30 Oakland Coliseum June 15, Sunday San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 02:30 Oakland Coliseum June 15, Sunday Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom 06:30 Oakland Coliseum June 16, Monday Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings 02:30 Oakland Coliseum June 16, Monday San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York 06:30 Oakland Coliseum June 17, Tuesday Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas 06:30 Oakland Coliseum June 18, Wednesday Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 06:30 Oakland Coliseum June 19, Thursday MI New York vs Seattle Orcas 06:30 Oakland Coliseum June 21, Saturday Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium June 22, Sunday MI New York vs Washington Freedom 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium June 23, Monday Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 01:30 Grand Prairie Stadium June 23, Monday Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium June 24, Tuesday MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium June 25, Wednesday Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium June 26, Thursday Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium June 27, Friday Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium June 28, Saturday Seattle Orcas vs MI New York 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium June 29, Sunday Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns 01:30 Grand Prairie Stadium June 29, Sunday Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium June 30, Monday Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium July 2, Wednesday San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas 04:30 Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 3, Thursday Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom 04:30 Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 4, Friday Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York 04:30 Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 5, Saturday San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings 00:30 Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 5, Saturday Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas 04:30 Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 6, Sunday MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 00:30 Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 6, Sunday Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings 04:30 Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 7, Monday Washington Freedom vs MI New York 00:30 Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 7, Monday Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns 04:30 Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 9, Wednesday Qualifier 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium July 10, Thursday Eliminator 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium July 12, Saturday Challenger 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium July 14, Monday MLC Final 05:30 Grand Prairie Stadium

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Full Squads

LA Knight Riders

Adithya Ganesh, Ali Khan, Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Corne Dry, Jason Holder, Karthik Gattepalli, Matthew Tromp, Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell, Saif Badar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sunil Narine, Tanveer Sangha, Unmukt Chand.

MI New York

Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Monank Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Heath Richards, Ehsan Adil, Sunny Patel, Rushil Ugarkar, George Linde, Quinton de Kock, Michael Bracewell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kunwarjeet Singh, Sharad Lumba, Agni Chopra, Tajinder Singh.

San Francisco Unicorns

Corey Anderson (c), Finn Allen, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Romario Shepherd, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Tim Seifert, Callum Stow, Liam Plunkett, Brody Couch, Carmi le Roux, Hassan Khan, Cooper Connolly, Karima Gore, Hammad Azam, Achilles Browne.

Seattle Orcas

Heinrich Klaasen (c), David Warner, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahul Jariwala, Shayan Jahangir, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Ali Sheikh, Kyle Mayers, Sujit Nayak, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazahaq Farooqi, Ayan Desai.

Texas Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Smit Patel, Donovan Ferreira, Milind Kumar, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane, Joshua Tromp, Mitchell Marsh, Nandre Burger, Akeal Hosein, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Calvin Savage, Zia-ul-Haq.

Washington Freedom

Glenn Maxwell (c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Mark Chapman, Saurabh Netravalkar, Amila Aponso, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Ben Sears, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Justin Dill, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Mitch Owen, Andries Gous, Lahiru Milantha.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.