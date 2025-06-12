MLC 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Major League Cricket 2025 Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The tournament features a total of 34 games.
The third edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) is set to kick off on June 12. Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns will lock horns in the season opener in Oakland.
Washington Freedom are the reigning champion, having clinched the title last year. They had hammered San Francisco in the final by 96 runs.
The MLC 2025 will be the biggest edition of the competition. A total of 34 matches to be played from June 12 to July 13. Six teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin, with the top four teams reaching the playoffs.
Aye aye captain 🫡 The MLC team captains are ready to take the pitch tomorrow at Oakland Coliseum. 🔥— Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 11, 2025
🎟️: https://t.co/npj3rgMFnJ pic.twitter.com/eIoGgCZnEz
The tournament will feature some of the top T20 superstars in the world, such as Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Trent Boult, and the recently retired Nicholas Pooran and Heinrich Klaasen.
Six teams will compete in the MLC 2025, namely, Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom.
The MLC 2025 season will take place at three different venues in Lauderhill, Dallas, and Oakland. The venues are as follows:
The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the JioHotstar application as well as on the website.
ALSO READ:
Fans in India can catch the television broadcast of the MLC 2025 on Star Sports Network.
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 13, Friday
|San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom
|06:30
|Oakland Coliseum
|June 14, Saturday
|MI New York vs Texas Super Kings
|06:30
|Oakland Coliseum
|June 15, Sunday
|San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders
|02:30
|Oakland Coliseum
|June 15, Sunday
|Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom
|06:30
|Oakland Coliseum
|June 16, Monday
|Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings
|02:30
|Oakland Coliseum
|June 16, Monday
|San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York
|06:30
|Oakland Coliseum
|June 17, Tuesday
|Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas
|06:30
|Oakland Coliseum
|June 18, Wednesday
|Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders
|06:30
|Oakland Coliseum
|June 19, Thursday
|MI New York vs Seattle Orcas
|06:30
|Oakland Coliseum
|June 21, Saturday
|Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|June 22, Sunday
|MI New York vs Washington Freedom
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|June 23, Monday
|Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders
|01:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|June 23, Monday
|Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|June 24, Tuesday
|MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|June 25, Wednesday
|Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|June 26, Thursday
|Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|June 27, Friday
|Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|June 28, Saturday
|Seattle Orcas vs MI New York
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|June 29, Sunday
|Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns
|01:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|June 29, Sunday
|Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|June 30, Monday
|Texas Super Kings vs MI New York
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|July 2, Wednesday
|San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas
|04:30
|Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
|July 3, Thursday
|Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom
|04:30
|Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
|July 4, Friday
|Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York
|04:30
|Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
|July 5, Saturday
|San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings
|00:30
|Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
|July 5, Saturday
|Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas
|04:30
|Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
|July 6, Sunday
|MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders
|00:30
|Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
|July 6, Sunday
|Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings
|04:30
|Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
|July 7, Monday
|Washington Freedom vs MI New York
|00:30
|Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
|July 7, Monday
|Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns
|04:30
|Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
|July 9, Wednesday
|Qualifier
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|July 10, Thursday
|Eliminator
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|July 12, Saturday
|Challenger
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|July 14, Monday
|MLC Final
|05:30
|Grand Prairie Stadium
Adithya Ganesh, Ali Khan, Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Corne Dry, Jason Holder, Karthik Gattepalli, Matthew Tromp, Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell, Saif Badar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sunil Narine, Tanveer Sangha, Unmukt Chand.
Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Monank Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Heath Richards, Ehsan Adil, Sunny Patel, Rushil Ugarkar, George Linde, Quinton de Kock, Michael Bracewell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kunwarjeet Singh, Sharad Lumba, Agni Chopra, Tajinder Singh.
Corey Anderson (c), Finn Allen, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Romario Shepherd, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Tim Seifert, Callum Stow, Liam Plunkett, Brody Couch, Carmi le Roux, Hassan Khan, Cooper Connolly, Karima Gore, Hammad Azam, Achilles Browne.
Heinrich Klaasen (c), David Warner, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahul Jariwala, Shayan Jahangir, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Ali Sheikh, Kyle Mayers, Sujit Nayak, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazahaq Farooqi, Ayan Desai.
Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Smit Patel, Donovan Ferreira, Milind Kumar, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane, Joshua Tromp, Mitchell Marsh, Nandre Burger, Akeal Hosein, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Calvin Savage, Zia-ul-Haq.
Glenn Maxwell (c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Mark Chapman, Saurabh Netravalkar, Amila Aponso, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Ben Sears, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Justin Dill, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Mitch Owen, Andries Gous, Lahiru Milantha.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.