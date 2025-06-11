News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Nicholas Pooran Appointed As Mumbai Indians Franchise Captain a Day After Retirement
news

Nicholas Pooran Appointed As Mumbai Indians Franchise Captain a Day After Retirement

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 3 min read

Destructive batter Nicholas Pooran entrusted with a new responsibility ahead of Major League Cricket 2025.

Nicholas Pooran Appointed As Mumbai Indians Franchise Captain a Day After Retirement

Recently, West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran announced his retirement from international cricket. Amassing an illustrious career with 1983 runs in just 58 innings, Pooran was known as one of the most destructive batters in white-ball cricket. Just a couple of days after his retirement from the highest level, the 29-year-old has been announced as the captain of the Mumbai Indians New York (MINY) in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. 

MLC’s new season is set to begin on June 13. The MINY will start their season against the Texas Super Kings on June 14. The Men in Blue claimed the silverware in the tournament’s first-ever season in 2023, before bowing out in the Eliminator against arch-rivals Super Kings in the last season. With Pooran at the helm without the responsibilities of international cricket, the franchise will aim to replicate their first season’s performance.

Nicholas Pooran: A Force To Reckon With

Skipper Micholas Pooran was at his fluent best in the first season in 2023. Throughout eight matches, the southpaw scored 388 runs at an average of 64.67, which was the most by any batter. His highest score came against the Seattle Orcas. Pooran thrashed them for 137* in just 55 balls in a classic display of power hitting. The left-handed batter hit 34 sixes in the tournament, which was the most by any batter in MLC 2023. 

The 2024 season did not go as planned for the franchise. Having finished fourth in the league stage, the team lost the Eliminator against the Super Kings. Batting first, they could just manage a score of 163/8, thanks to Rashid Khan’s 55. The Super Kings chased the target in 18.3 overs with nine wickets to spare. As a result, the Men in Blue had to bow out of the competition. 

ALSO READ:

Stats as the Skipper 

It would be very interesting to see the franchise perform under the additional responsibility of a skipper on Nicholas Pooran. However, the MINY skipper does not have a very impressive captaincy record in international cricket. The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) batter has just eight victories to his name as captain of the West Indies in 23 matches in the shortest format. 

A silver lining in Pooran’s Windies captaincy career will be their 4-1 victory against Australia at home. Though the southpaw has come across multiple challenges in his captaincy stint with the national side, he has shown what he is capable of. The MINY franchise will be very hopeful that the West Indian will be able to up the ante and bring back glory to the franchise.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Mumbai Indians
Nicholas Pooran
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly's Brutal Dig At Rishabh Pant Ahead of England vs India Test Series

‘That’s Not How You Bat’: Former India Captain’s Brutal Dig At Rishabh Pant Ahead of England vs India Test Series

He has been recently appointed as the vice-captain of India in Tests.
3:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
ramakrishna ghosh csk ipl 2025 maharashtra premier league

[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Bowls Absolute Peach To Castle Batter In Maharashtra Premier League T20

CSK finished bottom of the IPL 2025 points table
3:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sourav Ganguly is dissapointed after Shreyas Iyer was snubbed from India's Test squad for the England Tests.

Sourav Ganguly Questions Ajit Agarkar After Star Player’s Exclusion From England Tests

He had a terrific 2023 World Cup and the  Champions Trophy in 2025.
2:57 pm
Ashish Satyam
England is struggling with injuries ahead of the first Test match against India.

England Lions Seamer Who Dismissed KL Rahul And Yashasvi Jaiswal Called Up To England Test Squad As Cover For Josh Tongue

As of now, the 19-year-old pacer has just played in two first-class games and also featured in the side that ended in a draw against India A on Monday.
2:54 pm
Ashish Satyam
Why Is Sam Konstas Not in Australia Playing XI for WTC 2025 Final Clash Against South Africa?

Why Is Sam Konstas Not in Australia Playing XI for WTC 2025 Final Clash Against South Africa?

2:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
T20I Opener Earns Shock Call-Up to West Indies Test Squad for Home Series vs Australia

T20I Opener Earns Shock Call-Up to West Indies Test Squad for Home Series vs Australia

He has played 42 first-class matches and scored 2,590 runs at an average of 34.53.
9:19 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.