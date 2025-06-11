Nicholas Pooran Appointed As Mumbai Indians Franchise Captain a Day After Retirement

Destructive batter Nicholas Pooran entrusted with a new responsibility ahead of Major League Cricket 2025.

Recently, West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran announced his retirement from international cricket. Amassing an illustrious career with 1983 runs in just 58 innings, Pooran was known as one of the most destructive batters in white-ball cricket. Just a couple of days after his retirement from the highest level, the 29-year-old has been announced as the captain of the Mumbai Indians New York (MINY) in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

MLC’s new season is set to begin on June 13. The MINY will start their season against the Texas Super Kings on June 14. The Men in Blue claimed the silverware in the tournament’s first-ever season in 2023, before bowing out in the Eliminator against arch-rivals Super Kings in the last season. With Pooran at the helm without the responsibilities of international cricket, the franchise will aim to replicate their first season’s performance.

Nicholas Pooran: A Force To Reckon With

Skipper Micholas Pooran was at his fluent best in the first season in 2023. Throughout eight matches, the southpaw scored 388 runs at an average of 64.67, which was the most by any batter. His highest score came against the Seattle Orcas. Pooran thrashed them for 137* in just 55 balls in a classic display of power hitting. The left-handed batter hit 34 sixes in the tournament, which was the most by any batter in MLC 2023.

The 2024 season did not go as planned for the franchise. Having finished fourth in the league stage, the team lost the Eliminator against the Super Kings. Batting first, they could just manage a score of 163/8, thanks to Rashid Khan’s 55. The Super Kings chased the target in 18.3 overs with nine wickets to spare. As a result, the Men in Blue had to bow out of the competition.

Stats as the Skipper

It would be very interesting to see the franchise perform under the additional responsibility of a skipper on Nicholas Pooran. However, the MINY skipper does not have a very impressive captaincy record in international cricket. The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) batter has just eight victories to his name as captain of the West Indies in 23 matches in the shortest format.

A silver lining in Pooran’s Windies captaincy career will be their 4-1 victory against Australia at home. Though the southpaw has come across multiple challenges in his captaincy stint with the national side, he has shown what he is capable of. The MINY franchise will be very hopeful that the West Indian will be able to up the ante and bring back glory to the franchise.

