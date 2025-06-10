News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Nicholas Pooran West Indies retirement
news

‘Wearing That Maroon…’: West Indies Star Nicholas Pooran Retires From White-Ball Cricket at 29

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 10, 2025 - 2 min read
Nicholas Pooran West Indies retirement

Nicholas Pooran from the West Indies, the record-holder for most runs and appearances in T20Is, announced his retirement from international cricket on June 10. The 29-year-old shared the news via his Instagram account. Notably, the left-handed batter did not play Tests for the West Indies in his career.

An excerpt from his farewell post reads, “Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field… it’s hard to put into words what that truly means to me,” he wrote. “To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart.”

Nicholas Pooran calls him time across all formats

The Trinidadian’s journey has been a topsy-turvy one. Pooran faced a setback in late 2019 when he was briefly suspended after admitting to ball-tampering during a match against Afghanistan. However, he bounced back and was named vice-captain of the T20 side around 18 months later for the home series against Australia. He stepped up as stand-in captain when Kieron Pollard was unavailable and led the team to an impressive 4-1 series victory.

In 2022, Pooran was appointed the permanent white-ball captain and led the Maroon jersey to that year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Following a disappointing first-round exit, he stepped down from the role.

He enjoyed a standout campaign when the West Indies co-hosted the T20 World Cup last year, surpassing Chris Gayle to become the nation’s leading run-scorer in the shortest format. He also notched up his personal best score in the format, a blistering 98 against Afghanistan.

Over the course of his career, Pooran featured in 106 T20Is, scoring 2,275 runs at an average of 26.14. He also played in 61 ODIs, registering three centuries and featuring in one World Cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Strike Rate of 321, Out of Favour RCB All-Rounder Makes Statement With a 14-Ball 45 in TNPL 2025

Strike Rate of 321, Out of Favour RCB All-Rounder Makes Statement With a 14-Ball 45 in TNPL 2025

He failed to get a single game with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.
11:17 pm
Vishnu PN
CSK Pacer Anshul Kamboj Flaunts Batting Skills for India A With Stellar Unbeaten Fifty Against England Lions

CSK Pacer Flaunts Batting Skills With A Stellar Unbeaten Fifty in 2nd Eng Lions vs India A Test

10:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
India Legend MS Dhoni Inducted to ICC Hall of Fame

India Legend MS Dhoni Inducted to ICC Hall of Fame

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Not Part of India’s Test Squad, Tanush Kotian Gives Timely Reminder to Selectors With Unbeaten 90 in 2nd Eng Lions vs India a Test

Not Part of India’s Test Squad, Tanush Kotian Gives Timely Reminder to Selectors With Unbeaten 90 in 2nd Eng Lions vs India a Test

Tanush Kotian scored an unbeaten 90 in the second innings of the second unofficial Test against England Lions.
9:55 pm
Vishnu PN
Shreyas Iyer Sobo Mumbai Falcons T20 Mumbai League 2025

‘Want Crowd to Cheer My Name’: India Star Reveals True Motivation behind Captaincy

8:39 pm
Disha Asrani
Pakistan Set To Sack Shan Masood, This Player Likely To Be Appointed As All-Format Captain

Pakistan Set To Sack Shan Masood, This Player Likely To Be Appointed As All-Format Captain

Masood has led the Men in Green in 12 Tests, out of which Pakistan have lost nine.
7:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.