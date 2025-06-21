Mumbai Indians Star Hits Form Again in T20 Blast 2025, Maintains Strong Retention Chances for IPL 2026

The batter's form has been sporadic before the start of IPL 2025

Will Jacks’ debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was an eye-catching one. The young England top-order batter scored a blazing 55 in 32 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they came agonisingly close to chasing a massive 223 but fell short by a single run.

Two matches later, Jacks made up for the pain of the previous defeat while chasing 201 against Gujarat Titans as he smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 41 balls to set up a massive nine-wicket win for RCB with 24 balls remaining.

Will Jacks’ poor form for MI in IPL 2025

This ability earned him eight starts in IPL 2024 and his stock in the T20 leagues rose. However, the beginning of 2025 hasn’t been good for Jacks as he managed to score 225 from nine innings in the SA20, but his strike rate was a below-par 135 to previous season’s 180 for Pretoria Capitals.

In IPL 2025, he was a fixture in the top-order for Mumbai Indians after being bought for INR 5.25 crore. Despite getting more overs to play and having batted in 11 matches, Jacks managed to score 233 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 135 which was a fry cry from his 175 for RCB last season. In 11 innings, the 27-year-old only managed to cross 30 once against Gujarat Titans with a 35-ball 53.

Jacks’ brilliant run for Surrey ahead of IPL 2026 auction

However, Jacks seemed to put the lean run behind him with his county team Surrey in the Vitality Blast 2025. In the second game against Hampshire, the opener slammed 41 off 24 balls which included seven boundaries as Surrey posted a total of 193/6 in 20 overs.

In the next match against Sussex, he scored 43 off 20 balls which had four sixes and as many boundaries which took Surrey to 210/6 in 20 overs.

On Friday, Jacks went from strength to strength with a stunning 97 off 56 balls studded with 10 boundaries and five sixes.

This helped his side post 194/8 in 20 overs and register a dominant win by 75 runs. Besides scoring a major chunk of his team’s runs, Jacks also claimed 1-1 with the ball and also took two catches in the big win. This also took Surrey, led by Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran, to second in the South Group table with five wins in a row.