‘My Idol Is MS Dhoni’ – Richa Ghosh Sets Eyes on Bigger Prize With Team India

Since coming to competitive cricket, Richa Ghosh has been a nonchalant six-hitter.

It’s not new that a player has admired and idolised MS Dhoni, but there’s something special when Richa Ghosh says it. She has only said it for the sake of it; she has emulated, or at least tried emulating, Dhoni by defying the norms in women’s cricket.

Since coming to competitive cricket, Ghosh has been a nonchalant six-hitter, a trait uncommon in women’s cricket, at least in India. Not only in the domestic arena, she has been prolific in clearing boundaries even at the international stage and the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Richa exclaimed that six-hitting comes naturally to her, and she probably got it from his father, a club-level cricketer. Further, she revealed that his idol is MS Dhoni, one of the best six-hitters this game has ever seen.

“It (power-hitting) comes naturally to me. Maybe I got it from Papa, because he too liked hitting sixes. And my idol is MS Dhoni, who is known for his sixes and finishing skills.”

She has played 51 T20Is for India and hit 36 maximums at a balls-per-six ratio of 19.25. Among all the middle and lower-order batters (4-12) since her debut, no one has hit as many sixes, with the next best being Deandra Dottin with 24 maximums.

Richa Ghosh aims to win a World Cup for India

Richa Ghosh has already won a few major trophies in her short career, starting from the U-19 World Cup. She was part of the India U-19 team that won the World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

ALSO READ:

Later, she won the Women’s Premier League with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last year, where she played a crucial role with the willow and gloves. However, Richa has set her aim to win the World Cup for the senior team at the highest level, sounding hopeful of the team’s success.

“At the U-19 World Cup, we got to know what winning a trophy feels like. Now the goal is to win a World Cup with the senior team. We always prepare with that in mind, but somewhere we have been lacking a bit. Hopefully, we can do it this time.”

She was part of the Women’s World Cup 2022 but was mediocre with the willow, scoring only 81 runs at an average of 11.57 and a 60 strike rate in seven outings. However, Richa has come a long way as a player since then and might be that missing spark this time.

India couldn’t qualify for the knockout phase in 2022 after suffering a heartbreaking defeat against South Africa in the final league stage fixture. Richa knows how to win trophies and must step up like his idol on the grandest stage to end the wait.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.