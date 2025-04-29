News
punjab kings team ipl 2025
news
Last updated: April 29, 2025

Former CSK Star Signs Punjab Kings Bowler from IPL 2025 Squad for MLC Franchise San Francisco Unicorns

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Punjab Kings are among top contenders to reach the playoffs in IPL 2025

punjab kings team ipl 2025

Punjab Kings pacer Xavier Bartlett has joined a long list of international cricketers who will be showcasing their talent in the United States with the Major League Cricket (MLC) as he signed up for San Francisco Unicorns for MLC 2025. The American franchise will be coached former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson.

Bartlett, who was the highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League 2023-24 for Brisbane Heat with 20 scalps from 11 matches, will be the fourth Australian to join the Unicorns after top-order batters Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly and Matthew Short.

For the upcoming season beginning in June, San Francisco Unicorns have already signed New Zealand opener Finn Allen, former Kolkata Knight Riders batter Tim Seifert and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Corey Anderson.

Anderson played for New Zealand previously but is a US international currently and will be captain of the side that finished as runners-up last season.

Xavier Bartlett’s Impressive T20 Career

Bartlett was handed a contract by Cricket Australia last year after making his T20I and ODI debut in the home series against West Indies. The medium-pacer has played seven T20Is so far and claimed 11 wickets.

Under Ricky Ponting, he has played three matches for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and bowled economical spells while picking up two wickets.

ALSO READ:

However, he was unable to feature in the Champions Trophy 2025 despite multiple injuries in their pace department where Australia reached the semifinals.

“Xavier has shown his prowess leading the bowling attack for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League and he will be a great addition to the Unicorns bowling line up with his wicket-taking ability with the new ball,” head coach Watson said.

“Having developed through the national pathways in Australia and onto the international scene, he’s matured into a very clever pace bowler, able to both keep the rate down and break key partnerships,” Watson added.

Australians And Kiwis Headline MLC 2025 Recruitments

Australians have been a prominent part of the MLC since the last edition with the likes of Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith featuring for top teams. This year, veteran opener David Warner has signed for Seattle Orcas.

New Zealand Cricket have a big stake in the upcoming seasons as they agreed a deal with the MLC for a co-ownership in a franchise when the MLC expands to eight teams in 2027.

Major League Cricket
San Francisco Unicorns
Shane Watson
Xavier Bartlett

