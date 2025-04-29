News
Ajay Jadeja Analyses Why Gujarat Titans Star Rashid Khan Is Struggling in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 29, 2025

Is Rashid Khan Effective Anymore? Former India Player Analyses Why Gujarat Titans Star Is Struggling in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Rashid has taken just seven wickets from nine matches.

Ajay Jadeja Analyses Why Gujarat Titans Star Rashid Khan Is Struggling in IPL 2025

Rashid Khan has not had the best time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Gujarat Titans (GT) star, who was their first retention ahead of captain Shubman Gill for INR 18 crore, has struggled with his form this season. After being one of the most feared bowlers in the league for years, Rashid is going through a tough phase in his fourth year with the franchise.

His dip in performance actually started last season when he picked up only 10 wickets in 12 games and gave away runs at an economy rate of 8.40. Things have not improved this year either. Batters seem far more comfortable facing him now, and even 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi confidently hit him for a six while closing in on his century.

This season, Rashid has taken just seven wickets from nine matches, and his economy has risen to 8.88.

ALSO READ:

Ajay Jadeja: Team’s Strong Performance Eases Rashid’s Poor Run

Despite Rashid Khan struggling this season, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, who has worked closely with him during his time with Afghanistan’s coaching staff, feels Gujarat Titans have nothing much to worry about. During a media interaction about the IPL playoff race, Jadeja, speaking as a JioStar expert, said that Gujarat are still in a strong position, sitting second on the points table (they are now third after the loss to RR). He explained that even though Rashid has not been at his best, the team’s overall good performance would keep them happy and confident as they push towards the playoffs.

“Titans are pretty much at the top while we are talking, second at the moment. So as a team, I think they’d be pretty happy because, in spite of Rashid not having the greatest time that he’s had,” Ajay Jadeja said during a selected media interaction on upcoming key clashes as teams race to the TATA IPL play-offs.

Opposition Studying Senior Players More Closely Now

Ajay Jadeja said that it is normal for players with long careers to have a tough season, especially after playing for 10 to 12 years. He explained that opponents study them more closely over time, and even though he is not a big fan of too much data, teams are learning how to play better against experienced players like Rashid Khan.

“I think this will be part of every sportsman’s journey, especially people who have had journeys for 10 years, 12 years. And there will be one of those seasons, especially towards the latter hour of that 10-year period, because the opposition also start reading you. There is a little bit of analysis that goes on, I may be a big fighter of these data guys, but, there is something in that you can learn from as well. And I think the other teams are learning to play better,” he said.

Against Rajasthan Royals, even though most bowlers went for runs, Rashid Khan bowled well and finished with figures of 1 for 24 in his four overs.

