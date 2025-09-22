Nepal Name T20I Squad For Historic Series Against West Indies

Nepal missed the Asia Cup 2025 after finishing fourth in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024.

In a historic development in international cricket, Nepal are set to play their first bilateral series against a full member nation — West Indies. Nepal have recalled all-rounder Mohammad Aadil Alam and batter Sundeep Jora for the crucial three-match T20I series in the UAE later this month.

Mohammad Aadil Alam and Sundeep Jora Return To Nepal Squad

Mohammad Aadil Alam’s last appearance for Nepal came in August 2022, while Jora last played in 2024. Rohit Paudel will continue to lead the squad, with Dipendra Singh Airee serving as his deputy. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will be leading the bowling attack, also featuring left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi. Notably, Rajbanshi was overlooked for the Top End T20 series in Australia last month.

“We are confident and positive,” Paudel said. “The last two years of exposure playing against Test nations have also brought good experience, and the team is balanced with the presence of Jora and Aadil Alam.”

Mohammad Aadil has represented Nepal in eight T20Is and six ODIs, scoring a total of 110 runs in T20Is and 70 runs in ODIs. The right-arm medium pacer has taken 11 wickets across formats, with six in ODIs and five in T20Is. Sundeep made his ODI and T20I debuts in 2019 against the UAE. But couldn’t leave his mark in his first stint for the side, managing just 56 runs in five ODIs and 388 runs in 31 T20Is. However, he would hope for a better outing in the West Indies series to establish his place in the squad.

However, the two-time World Champions have rested their senior players and named five uncapped cricketers in the squad. Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisse, Zishan Motara, Karima Gore, and Ramon Simmonds have earned their maiden callups. The USA-born Gore, whose last appearance came in 2021, is eligible to play due to his parents’ heritage.

The all-rounder Akeal Hosein will wear the captaincy hat in the absence of regular skipper Shai Hope. Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, and Fabian Allen are the only senior members in the squad.

Nepal Set For Historic First Bilateral Series with Full Member Side

The Rohit Paudel-led side will go head-to-head with the Caribbean side in Sharjah, UAE, in late September. The series will be crucial for Nepal in their preparation for the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier campaign as they vie for one of three T20 World Cup 2026 spots available. Nepal also missed the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after finishing fourth in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024.

West Indies, on the other hand, would look to fine-tune their team combination ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in India.

“(This series) is testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity,” West Indies chief executive Chris Dehring said. “Supporting Nepal in this key phase of their cricketing journey not only builds the sport at the grassroots and international levels but also reminds us of the deep pride and honour associated with representing our nation and wearing our national colours. “We are proud to stand with Nepal at this moment in their history and look forward to exciting and competitive cricket in Sharjah.”

The three T20I series will commence on Saturday, September 27, with the remaining two matches scheduled for September 29 and 30. All three games will be played in Sharjah.

