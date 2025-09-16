News
New Jersey Sponsor For Team India Announced For Approximately INR 4.5 Crore Per Game
news

Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 16, 2025
3 min read

Dream XI were the previous jersey sponsors for Team India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to welcome new jersey sponsors onboard for team India. Tyre and rubber manufacturers Apollo Tyres will be the new jersey sponsors for the Men & Women in Blue. Dream 11, which was the previous sponsor had to part ways from the association after the recent bill passed by the Government of India. However, the stint with Apollo Tyres will last till 2027.

India will play as many as 130 fixtures falling in the period. The new sponsors will be laying out approximately INR 4.5 crore per game. This is a substantial increase from the amount which Dream XI were paying to the board. It is understood that Canva and JK Tyre were also involved in the bidding process. Moreover, Birla Opus paints were very keen to invest, but did not intend to participate in the bidding process.

Being the jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team would be of huge advantage for any organization. Having said that, the Indian team is currently playing the Asia Cup 2025 without a jersey sponsor. But things would soon change with the appointment of Apollo Tyres as the new sponsors.

ALSO READ:

Apollo Tyres – The New Jersey Sponsors For India

The BCCI hosted the bidding process for the jersey sponsor on September 16. This was done after the board sent an invitation for expression of interest in the deal on September 2. However, the BCCI had made it very clear in the release that gaming, betting, crypto and tobacco brands would not be considered for the role of India’s jersey sponsors, and were prohibited from bidding.

To add to that, the Indian cricket board also mentioned that Athleisure and sportswear manufacturers, banking, financial companies, non-alcoholic cold beverages, fans, mixer grinders, safety locks and insurance companies were also not eligible to bid in the process. There was an immediate need for BCCI to look into the matter after Dream 11 had to break ties. This was due to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The sponsorship deal under Apollo Tyres will span over a period of three years. The brand outlasted the other two bidders for a whopping sum of INR 579 crore. Considering the matches India will play, the figure pans out to be approximately around INR 4.5 Crore per game. India are due to host the West Indies for a Test series starting October 2, and that would be their first stint with the new jersey.

Apollo Tyres
BCCI
India
Jersey Sponsors
