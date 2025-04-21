New Players Added in BCCI Central Contract 2024–25 ft. KKR Star

While most players retained their contracts, a few top performers from last year have been awarded.

The BCCI has announced their central contracts list for the 2024-25 season, with several new names. While most players retained their contracts, a few top performers from last year have been awarded.

Varun Chakravarthy, exceptional in white-ball cricket, gets a contract under Grade C. Since his return to the Indian setup, he has been unstoppable and played a vital role in India’s triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Other notable names are Abhishek Sharma, who has slowly established himself as a permanent member of the T20I side, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has had a fruitful start to his international career. While Abhishek’s exploits have been limited to T20Is, Nitish did well on his maiden Australia tour, batting brilliantly under pressure numerous times.

Akash Deep and Sarfaraz Khan, who made their Test debuts last year, are also in the C-grade category. Both have found some success at the start of their careers and will be in plans as India target a win in England in the five-match Test series after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Harshit Rana and Dhruv Jurel finally included; Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan return

Harshit Rana, who has debuted across formats since last year, is another new entrant on the BCCI’s contract list. Despite playing all three versions, he is only in the C-grade category, but more performances for the Indian team will definitely promote him to higher grades.

Dhruv Jurel gets a contract after impressing in the longest format and might also travel to England for the Test series. Jurel would have had a contract last year only, but didn’t fit the criteria of minimum matches required before being awarded a deal with the BCCI and finally gets it.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who were not considered for a contract in the 2023-24 session, return to the fold. While Iyer has been included in the B-grade category, Kishan remains in the C category, mostly because of his long-time absence from the Indian setup.

However, this indicates that things have eased up between these two players and the BCCI after the drama last year. Both have always been quality performers and deserve to be in the BCCI’s contracts.

New Players in BCCI Central Contracts for 2024-25

Player Grade Varun Chakravarthy C Abhishek Sharma C Nitish Kumar Reddy C Akash Deep C Sarfaraz Khan C Harshit Rana C Dhruv Jurel C Shreyas Iyer B Ishan Kishan C

