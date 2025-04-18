Cameron Green Injures Himself Again: WTC 2025 Final Concerns Rise Again As Australia Star Injured After Century in County Championship

Cameron Green scored a century for Gloucestershire against Kent.

Australia have suffered a fresh setback ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in June, with all-rounder Cameron Green injuring himself again.

Cameron Green gets injured after scoring century

On his County Championship debut for Gloucestershire in the match against Kent, Cameron Green scored a century.

However, Green retired hurt after getting injured. According to a journalist from the Telegraph, it seemed as though Cameron Green had sustained a cramp. In 2024, Cameron Green had sustained a back injury and underwent a surgery for the same. This meant that he missed the entire 2024-25 home season in Australia, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

At stumps on Day 1 of Gloucestershire’s game against Kent, Gloucestershire were 365/7 in the first innings. Wicketkeeper James Bracey was unbeaten on 109 with Josh Shaw (18) at the other end.

Cameron Green’s Test career so far

Cameron Green made his Test debut in 2020 against India in Adelaide. He scored 11 runs in the first innings of the game. Overall, Cameron Green has played 28 Tests and has scored 1377 runs, including two centuries and seven fifties. Green has also taken 35 wickets from 28 matches, including a five-wicket haul.

