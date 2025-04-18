News
news
Last updated: April 18, 2025

‘They Have Always Been the Strongest Team’: Star Australian Batter Hails India’s Consistency in Recent ICC Tournaments

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Team India have emerged victorious in the last two ICC tournaments.

Australia top-order batter Travis Head believes that India have been the strongest team in ICC tournaments over the years due to their consistency in making the finals of those tournaments. India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy by beating South Africa and New Zealand respectively.

Travis Head on India being the strongest team

However, India had gone down to Australia in the final of the 2023 World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup. “They (India) have always been the strongest team. I think like that the games you play well in, you want to play against the best team. They have been consistently playing in the finals of ICC events.

“When you look at the last four (ICC events), we have played them in two of those finals, and they played in the last two and won,” Travis Head was quoted as saying by CricketNext.

Travis Head on facing India in two finals

“We’ve been unfortunate to play in a couple of those finals. Test Championship (Final) was a little different. I felt that we had a really, really good team. Then we go to India for the 2023 World Cup, and not in a million years we thought we would be in the final,” he added. Travis Head scored centuries in both of Australia’s finals against India.

However, the Aussies fell short in both the 2024 T20 World Cup as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy. While they suffered a Super Eight exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Men in Yellow lost to India in the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Travis Head’s record vs India

Travis Head has played 15 Tests, 10 ODIs and eight T20Is against India so far. He has scored 1163 runs, 384 runs and 255 runs in the three formats respectively against India.

