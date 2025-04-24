New Zealand Sign Historic Deal To Partner With T20 Franchise League

NZC will offer support with coaching, staff, and operations and will also link the team to their own domestic training system.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has partnered with US-based company True North Sports Ventures (TNS) to help launch a new Major League Cricket (MLC) team, which is expected to start playing in the 2027 season.

TNS, backed by MLC co-founders Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan, has the rights to run two new MLC teams. The first of these will be introduced in 2027, and they are currently looking at cities like Toronto and Atlanta as possible home bases. A second team is expected to launch in 2031, and NZC may also be involved in that project.

This is the first time a full ICC member like NZC has partnered with a franchise in a major cricket league. As part of the deal, NZC will offer support with coaching, staff, and operations and will also link the team to their own domestic training system. Later, NZC will also help with infrastructure and turf management.

In addition, NZC has become an early investor in TNS and may increase its investment by the end of 2025.

Weenink Sees US Partnership as a Major Milestone

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said that this partnership would put New Zealand Cricket at the front of cricket’s global growth and also help them build a stronger presence in the United States, which is one of the biggest and most valuable sports markets in the world.

“This agreement marks a unique and exciting milestone for NZC,” he said. “As franchise cricket grows globally, NZC needs to adapt to seize strategic opportunities that ensure the sustainability of our cricket network. “This helps diversify our revenue streams, expands our global brand and fan base, and creates new talent development and retention pathways for both our players and coaches.”

Weenink said that MLC is a world-class T20 league and that he is proud to partner with Mehta, Srinivasan, and the TNS investor group to help grow cricket in North America. He also mentioned that NZC will be joining a strong group of global sports and private equity investors in TNS, including 49ers Enterprises, which owns top sports assets like English Premier League club Leeds United.

Mehta: NZC Partnership Will Boost MLC and North American Cricket

Sameer Mehta said TNS is excited to work with NZC, praising their success despite having fewer resources than other cricket boards. He believes NZC is a great match for their new franchise and that their support will help raise MLC’s standard while growing cricket in North America. He also sees this partnership creating bigger global opportunities for both sides.

“TNS is delighted to partner with NZC, an organisation admired for its sustained success despite limited financial and playing resources compared to other international cricketing bodies,” said Mehta. “As founders of start-ups that have rapidly grown to established businesses, we see NZC as a perfect fit for our new franchise. “With NZC’s expertise, our expansion franchise will elevate MLC’s world-class T20 product and support cricket’s rapid growth in our region. “The potential for cricket in North America is immense, and we look forward to working with NZC to deliver on both our ambitions and theirs, including broader strategic and corporate opportunities globally.”

MLC Plans Expansion to 8 Teams by 2027, 10 by 2031

MLC, now officially recognized with “List A” status, is one of the top T20 leagues in the world. It takes place in North America over three to four weeks in June and July, with matches shown on Willow TV in the US and in other major countries, including New Zealand.

The league currently has six teams and features well-known players like New Zealand stars Matt Henry, Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, and Trent Boult, along with international names like Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Travis Head, and David Miller. MLC plans to expand to eight teams by 2027 and ten by 2031.

It also supports youth cricket and runs a semi-professional minor league in the US. A new NZC-supported team is expected to be officially announced later this year. This team will be part of a growing cricket scene in North America, with 25 million fans and major events like the 2024 T20 World Cup and cricket’s return in the 2028 LA Olympics helping the game grow fast.

