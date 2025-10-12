Kane Williamson Out Again, Rachin Ravindra Returns As New Zealand Name T20I Squad For England Series

The T20I series will kick off on October 18 in Christchurch.

Regular captain Mitchell Santner will return to lead New Zealand for the three-match T20I series against England. The home tourney will kick off on October 18 in Christchurch. Rachin Ravindra, who missed the Australia series, returns to the squad after recovering from a facial injury. On the other hand, one of the notable omissions in the Black Caps squad is veteran Kane Williamson.

Head coach Rob Walter shared the reason behind the veteran’s exclusion.

“Kane had to overcome a minor medical issue in the past month, and we agreed he needs some more time to get himself physically ready to return. He’s obviously a world-class player, and we’re hoping these two weeks will ensure he’s ready for the ODIs against England and the following tour by West Indies.”

The Kiwis will host England for three ODIs too, from October 26 onwards.

Other injury-laden names to miss out from the T20I squad are Ben Sears (hamstring), Finn Allen (foot), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O’Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Lockie Ferguson (hamstring).

New Zealand Squad for T20Is vs England

Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, and Tim Seifert (wk)

New Zealand’s Preparations Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The T20 World Cup 2026 will begin early February, in India and Sri Lanka.

Looking back, New Zealand have performed well against weaker sides, but faltered against their stronger opponents. Recently, they lost the Australia series at home. However, they won the Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series, edging past South Africa with a narrow three-run victory.

Previously, they also beat Pakistan 4-1 in the away series and Sri Lanka 2-1 at home.

After England’s white-ball series, the Black Caps will host the West Indies for five T20Is. They will then tour India for five T20Is as their last preparation ahead of the marquee event.

Looking at their squad, the top-order combination is burdened to score the majority of runs – Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, and now Rachin Ravindra. NZ’s middle and lower-middle order looked weak against the Aussies. However, the addition of Santner should boost the line-up. Matt Henry has done the heavy lifting for taking wickets consistently, while also staying economical.

New Zealand should look to plug these holes before the ICC event in the subcontinent, where the pitches will support the spinners.

The second T20I against England will be played on October 20 at the same venue, while the action will shift to Auckland for the series decider on October 23.

