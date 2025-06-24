News
'No Room For a Draw…' - Josh Tongue Indicates England's Approach Ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 1st Test
news

‘No Room For a Draw…’ – Josh Tongue Indicates England’s Approach Ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 24, 2025
3 min read

England pacer Josh Tongue speaks about England's intentions ahead of Day 5 of the first Test in Leeds.

‘No Room For a Draw…’ - Josh Tongue Indicates England's Approach Ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

When was the last time we enjoyed a Test match that went down to the wire? There haven’t been many of them recently. Well, the ongoing first Test between England and India is taking us there exactly. India were bundled out for 364 in the second innings, thanks to three-wicket hauls from Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue. England had a cautious start in the early hours of Day 4, standing on 21/0 overnight. It is now time for the final tussle. Can India break through with 10 wickets, or will England go all guns blazing, making us sink in their Bazball glory? 

For Josh Tongue, it isn’t even a point of discussion. The right-handed pacer spoke about what England’s Approach would be in terms of the chase on Day 5. He did not beat around the bush at all, saying that the message from the dressing room is pretty clear, and that England will come out to play for victory. 

When asked if a draw is a good result, the pacer turned it down. “No, I think we’ll just go for the win. That is the clear message from the change room. I don’t see why we cannot chase that down”, he said. 

England have made their intentions clear in Test cricket since the appointment of Brendon McCullum as Head Coach in 2022. Ben Stokes’ famous chase against Australia in the Ashes series was at the same venue in 2019. To add to that, the Three Lions have chased down a total of 378 against India once before. 

ALSO READ:

KL Rahul Agrees to Josh Tongue

Centurion KL Rahul attended the Press Conference just after England’s fast bowler. Upon being asked the same question, he mentioned that he is in full agreement with what the English pacer expressed. Moreover, he added that it will also provide Shubman Gill and his men an opportunity to pick 10 wickets. 

“Yeah, there’s going to be a result. That’s what England have said very openly, and their style of cricket suggests that as well. So it [their aggressive style of play] gives us a good opportunity to pick up 10 wickets”, Rahul mentioned. 

The Indian opener’s century, coupled with the heroics of Rishabh Pant, has ensured India’s second innings surge. The lower middle-order has failed to deliver in both innings, and that would be a concern going ahead. But for now, all the focus will be on Day 5 in Leeds.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Josh Tongue
KL Rahul
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

