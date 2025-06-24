After IPL 2025 Heroics, Punjab Kings Star Hopes To Revive Test Career By Filling Steve Smith’s Boots in WI vs AUS Series

Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, told that he would take part in the first of three Tests in the Caribbean.

As per the Australian cricketer Josh Inglis, the right-hand batter has been taking a lot of confidence from his dream Test debut earlier this year. However, at the same time, he is not taking the upcoming clash against the West Indies as an audition to stay in Australia’s XI.

Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, told Inglis that he would take part in the first of three Tests in the Caribbean. Star batter Marnus Labuschagne will be dropped, and Steve Smith has been sidelined with a finger injury.

“We’ll work through that the next few days … and prep accordingly. I’m very happy to be back in the side. I wouldn’t say I had a sense [of a recall]. You never really know, but obviously with Smudge [Smith] getting injured there was an opportunity for someone else to come in. Bails [George Bailey] obviously told me towards the start of the week and it’s been nice to have that early and prep and make sure I’m ready to go”, said Inglis.

Josh Inglis’ Dream Test Debut

It’s a very rare sight when a player scores a hundred on debut and finds themselves out of the team two matches later. The same thing happened with Inglis as he smashed a brilliant century on a turning wicket of Galle after coming in to bat at 3-401. The right-hand batter smashed 102 from 94 balls and became the first Australian player to make a Test century on debut since Adam Voges against the West Indies in 2015.

“I’m not really thinking too much about that. I think if you’re thinking like that, you’re probably going to come unstuck. I took a lot of confidence from it. Obviously on debut it’s nice to get a hundred, but it’s only one game, so I’ve got to start again. With this side, we’ve almost got two separate sides for playing in the subcontinent and playing at home. I think it was just one of those things really”, he added.

Inglis got out for a duck in the second Test against Sri Lanka before taking part in the white ball matches for Australia and playing in the IPL. He eventually lost his place in the team to Cameron Green in the recently passed World Test Championship final against South Africa.

