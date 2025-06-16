Not Kamindu Mendis, Sri Lanka Name Another Ambidextrous Spinner in Test Squad for Bangladesh Series of New WTC Cycle

Sri Lanka enter a transition with big names leaving the side.

Sri Lanka have included several new faces in their Test squad for the first match against Bangladesh, comprising six uncapped players. Among them is Tharindu Rathnayake, an ambidextrous bowler who is in line for a Test debut in the first match.

He can bowl left-arm spin and right-arm off-spin, even though the former is his stronger suit. Tharindu can also bat a bit, which makes him an all-round option and boosts his case for a debut straight away.

He was the third-leading wicket-taker and the highest for his team in Sri Lanka’s domestic red-ball competition, Major League Tournament 2024/25. Tharindu snared 52 wickets at an average of 23.42 in 15 innings, including five five-wicket hauls.

Additionally, he scored 354 runs at an average of 32.18 in 11 innings, including three fifties, and was the third-leading run-getter for his team in the competition. Recently, he impressed against Afghanistan A in a First Class fixture, taking five wickets across two innings in Abu Dhabi.

Akila Dananjaya returns, Lahiru Udara and Sonal Dinusha retain their places

Akila Dananjaya has made a return to the national setup in the longest format, following impressive performances in the National Super League 4-Day Tournament season 2024-25. He was the leading wicket-taker, with 37 wickets at an average of 25.37 in nine innings, including five five-wicket hauls.

Furthermore, Lahiru Udara will continue with the team and is likely to take the opening slot vacated by Dimuth Karunaratne’s retirement. Udara was the leading run-scorer in the Major League Tournament, 2024-25, accumulating 787 runs at an average of 56.21 in 14 innings, including two fifties and three centuries.

He also cracked a century against Afghanistan A in the recently concluded First Class fixture in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Sonal Dinusha, who also hit a century against Afghanistan A, also retains his spot and will contribute with both bat and ball.

Other new faces in the squad are Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, and Isitha Wijesundara, as Sri Lanka enter a transition with big names leaving the side. The two-match Test series against Bangladesh starts tomorrow, June 17, in Galle.

Sri Lanka squad for Bangladesh Test series

Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Rathnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara

