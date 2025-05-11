Not Karun Nair, Another 33-Year-Old Set For Shock Recall To India Test Squad for England Tour

India is set to play a five-match Test series, starting from June 20.

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur could be one name who can get a recall to the national side for the upcoming India tour of England. Notably, Shardul last featured for India during the South Africa tour back in 2023.

India is set to play a five-match Test series, starting from June 20. However, prior to the red-ball series, India A will also face the England Lions in two unofficial Tests and one against the senior India squad from May 30 to June 16.

Notably, Shardul is expected to be a part of the senior team. The 33-year-old has also looked in decent form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), snaring 12 wickets in nine matches.

Interestingly, he had initially gone unsold at the auction last November but joined LSG as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan.

Shardul Thakur set for shock recall in India test squad

Apart from the India test squad, the selectors will also need to name the India A squad. Among those in line for selection in the initial squad are Abhimanyu Easwaran, Tanush Kotian, Baba Indrajith, Akash Deep, Karun Nair, among others.

Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy will be part of the A squad initially, and later get incorporated into the senior team. Unlike Nair, Shardul Thakur is also expected to be a part of the senior team.

It is understood that the BCCI has urged to pick a squad that comprises non-IPL players or part of teams that are expected to be out of contention for the playoffs by the time the first game starts and can join the squad in the second or third games.

