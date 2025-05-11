News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Not Karun Nair, Another 33-Year-Old Set For Shock Recall To India Test Squad for England Tour
news

Not Karun Nair, Another 33-Year-Old Set For Shock Recall To India Test Squad for England Tour

India is set to play a five-match Test series, starting from June 20.

Not Karun Nair, Another 33-Year-Old Set For Shock Recall To India Test Squad for England Tour

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur could be one name who can get a recall to the national side for the upcoming India tour of England. Notably, Shardul last featured for India during the South Africa tour back in 2023.

India is set to play a five-match Test series, starting from June 20. However, prior to the red-ball series, India A will also face the England Lions in two unofficial Tests and one against the senior India squad from May 30 to June 16.

Notably, Shardul is expected to be a part of the senior team. The 33-year-old has also looked in decent form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), snaring 12 wickets in nine matches.

Interestingly, he had initially gone unsold at the auction last November but joined LSG as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan.

ALSO READ:

Shardul Thakur set for shock recall in India test squad

Apart from the India test squad, the selectors will also need to name the India A squad. Among those in line for selection in the initial squad are Abhimanyu Easwaran, Tanush Kotian, Baba Indrajith, Akash Deep, Karun Nair, among others.

Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy will be part of the A squad initially, and later get incorporated into the senior team. Unlike Nair, Shardul Thakur is also expected to be a part of the senior team.

It is understood that the BCCI has urged to pick a squad that comprises non-IPL players or part of teams that are expected to be out of contention for the playoffs by the time the first game starts and can join the squad in the second or third games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

India Test Squad
India tour of England
IPL 2025
LSG
Shardul Thakur

Related posts

Delhi Capitals DC Mitchell Starc IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Suffer Setback With Star Pacer Unlikely To Return to India for Rest of IPL 2025: Report

Delhi Capitals could miss a key pacer for the rest of IPL 2025.
7:35 pm
Vishnu PN
England have slipped to eighth spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

Why England Could Miss 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup Automatic Qualification Spot  

They have won three out of 14 ODIs in the past 12 months.
7:24 pm
Sandip Pawar
Josh Hazlewood injury shoulder niggle available for RCB IPL 2025 resume

Josh Hazlewood Injured, May Not Return For RCB When IPL 2025 Resumes

7:09 pm
CX Staff Writer
Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025 playoffs setback

Setback for Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playoffs Chances As IPL 2025 Set To Resume

Punjab Kings, who are in third place with 15 points, remain in the race for IPL playoffs.
6:25 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals Axar Patel KL Rahul Mitchell Starc Tristan Stubb DC Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 DC vs RR

RCB, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings Face Fresh Concerns Over Australia Players Returning When IPL 2025 Resumes

Some of the players and coaches from Australia have not left India
6:22 pm
Samarnath Soory
Highest Totals by India in Women's ODIs 3427 in Women's Tri-Series Final Enters List

Highest Totals by India in Women’s ODIs: 342/7 in Women’s Tri-Series Final Enters List

This total is now their fifth-highest score in ODI history
5:58 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.