NZ vs PAK T20I Series 2025 Live Streaming: TV and Broadcast Details For New Zealand vs Pakistan

Following a disastrous Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Pakistan are set to take on the runners-up New Zealand. The two sides will clash in a five-match T20I series starting on March 16.

Both teams are currently in contrasting positions. Pakistan, the host of the Champions Trophy, made a group-stage exit in the tournament without a win. The side’s new T20I skipper, Salman Agha, believes that they have some quality players who portray a high brand of cricket in domestic matches.

On the other hand, New Zealand are coming off a near-perfect Champions Trophy campaign. The Blackcaps only lost two matches, both against India, during the group stage and in the final. However, the squad will miss some of their key players who will be engaged with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Squads of Pakistan and New Zealand

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (matches 4-5), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (matches 4-5), Kyle Jamieson (matches 1-3), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (matches 1-3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

T20I series schedule

1st T20I: Sunday, 16 March, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

2nd T20I: Tuesday 18 March, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

3rd T20I: Friday 21 March, Eden Park, Auckland

4th T20I: Sunday 23 March, Bay Oval, Tauranga

5th T20I: Wednesday 25 March, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Where to watch NZ vs PAK Live Streaming in India?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Where to watch NZ vs PAK Live on TV in India?

Viewers can also watch the five-match T20I series live on the Sony Sports Network.

Broadcast details for Pakistan

The fans from Pakistan can watch the series live on the Ten Sports channel. They can also use the Tapmad platform to view this series.

