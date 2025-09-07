Pakistan All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz Sinks Afghanistan With A Hat-trick in Tri-Series Final [WATCH]

The final of the T20I Tri-series in the UAE is underway between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Just when things started to fall in place for the Afghans, Mohammad Nawaz unleashed carnage in Sharjah with a jaw-dropping hat-trick. He dismissed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai on the last two balls of the sixth over. Opening the eighth over, Nawaz also took out Ibrahim Zadran.

Mohammad Nawaz Causes Chaos in Sharjah During PAK vs AFG Tri-series Final

Batting first, Pakistan put up a paltry score of 141/8. Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer with just 27 runs. Rashid Khan had spun the web once again, taking a three-fer.

In the second innings, Afghanistan were out of control as they lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over. Sediqullah Atal was also on his way back after making just 13 off 15.

This is when Nawaz stepped up. Bowling his first over of the day, the 31-year-old gave away just a single in the first four deliveries. On 5.5 and 5.6 overs, Nawaz plumbed Darwish Rasooli for a duck. Next ball, Omarzai was caught behind by Mohammad Haris. Ibrahim Zadran, who was settling down and had made a 15-ball nine, was out of the crease enough for the gloveman to do this job on 7.1 overs.

Watch the video here:

At this point, Nawaz’s figures read 1-0-1-2, and Afghanistan had lost half their side for 32 runs.

At the time of writing this report, the scoreboard reads 55/8. Nawaz has already completed a five-wicket haul, while Afghanistan need 87 runs in 46 balls.

More to follow…