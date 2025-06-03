News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Pakistan-born All-rounder Muhammad Abbas, Wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay Among Four New Players to Get New Zealand Central Contract
news

Pakistan-born All-rounder, Wicketkeeper-batter Among Four New Players to Get New Zealand Central Contract

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 3 min read

Four veteran players from last year's contract list have been excluded.

Pakistan-born All-rounder Muhammad Abbas, Wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay Among Four New Players to Get New Zealand Central Contract

Four youngsters have made it to New Zealand central contract list for 2025-26 season after making an early impression in limited-overs cricket. Four veteran players from last year’s contract list, including Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson and the retired Tim Southee, have been excluded.

Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay get their maiden New Zealand contract

Pakistan-born batter Muhammad Abbas has entered the New Zealand central contract list this season. Wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay has also earned his maiden contract. In their recent home ODI series against Pakistan in April 2025, Abbas scored a brilliant half-century in just 24 balls. He hit the fastest fifty-plus score on debut in the 50-over format. Hay also notched up a 99 not-out knock off 78 deliveries, which included seven sixes and as many boundaries, in the second match of that series.

Apart from these two, pacer Zak Foulkes and leg-spinner Adithya Ashok are the two other newcomers who have been added to the national contract alongside 16 other New Zealand players. They have made 11 and three appearances, respectively, for New Zealand in international cricket so far.

ALSO READ:

“The contracts with Mitch, Muhammad, Adi and Zak reflect the incredible talent coming through our system. These players have shown they can compete at the highest level, and their hunger to represent the BLACKCAPS is exciting. We’re thrilled to see this group drive our team forward,” stated New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive Scott Weenink.

NZC to decide on the future of Williamson, Conway, Ferguson

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has decided to not engage himself in a central contract. A few other star Kiwi players including Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert have also decided to join Williamson on that list. However, the regulatory board of the Black Caps is yet to make a decision over their casual playing contracts.

“Discussions on casual playing contracts for players such as Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Lockie Ferguson, are ongoing,” read a statement of the NZC media release.

New Zealand Central Contract list for 2025-26: Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, William O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Adithya Ashok
Mitchell Hay
Muhammad Abbas
New Zealand
Pakistan
Zak Foulkes
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

will tim david play today in rcb vs pbks ipl 2025 final

Will Tim David Play Today in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final?

11:21 am
CX Staff Writer
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer reflects on eight-wicket loss to RCB in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Weather: Start Time, Playing Conditions and Cut Off Time for IPL Final in Ahmedabad

PBKS have entered the final after a gap of 11 years
5:13 am
Samarnath Soory
IPL-Bound Overseas Players To Get More Preparation Time From Next Season After ILT20, SA20 Get Separate Windows

IPL-Bound Overseas Players To Get More Preparation Time From Next Season After ILT20, SA20 Get Separate Windows

The ILT20 and SA20 will avoid clashing with each other for a major part of the 2025-26 season.
10:16 pm
Vishnu PN
ICC Announces Four India Stadiums to Host Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Matches

ICC Announces Four India Stadiums to Host Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Matches

India will host the Women's ODI World Cup starting on September 30.
9:57 pm
Sreejita Sen
yashasvi jaiswal abhimanyu easwaran

After Failing In First Innings, Top-Order Batter Makes Case for India Playing XI With Fifty vs England Lions

India A batted at a brisk pace in the second innings on Day 4
9:30 pm
Samarnath Soory
RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Give MAJOR UPDATE on Tim David’s Availability for IPL 2025 Final Against PBKS

RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Give MAJOR UPDATE on Tim David’s Availability for IPL 2025 Final Against PBKS

10:18 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.