Pakistan-born All-rounder, Wicketkeeper-batter Among Four New Players to Get New Zealand Central Contract

Four youngsters have made it to New Zealand central contract list for 2025-26 season after making an early impression in limited-overs cricket. Four veteran players from last year’s contract list, including Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson and the retired Tim Southee, have been excluded.

Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay get their maiden New Zealand contract

Pakistan-born batter Muhammad Abbas has entered the New Zealand central contract list this season. Wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay has also earned his maiden contract. In their recent home ODI series against Pakistan in April 2025, Abbas scored a brilliant half-century in just 24 balls. He hit the fastest fifty-plus score on debut in the 50-over format. Hay also notched up a 99 not-out knock off 78 deliveries, which included seven sixes and as many boundaries, in the second match of that series.

Apart from these two, pacer Zak Foulkes and leg-spinner Adithya Ashok are the two other newcomers who have been added to the national contract alongside 16 other New Zealand players. They have made 11 and three appearances, respectively, for New Zealand in international cricket so far.

“The contracts with Mitch, Muhammad, Adi and Zak reflect the incredible talent coming through our system. These players have shown they can compete at the highest level, and their hunger to represent the BLACKCAPS is exciting. We’re thrilled to see this group drive our team forward,” stated New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive Scott Weenink.

NZC to decide on the future of Williamson, Conway, Ferguson

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has decided to not engage himself in a central contract. A few other star Kiwi players including Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert have also decided to join Williamson on that list. However, the regulatory board of the Black Caps is yet to make a decision over their casual playing contracts.

“Discussions on casual playing contracts for players such as Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Lockie Ferguson, are ongoing,” read a statement of the NZC media release.

New Zealand Central Contract list for 2025-26: Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, William O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

