Pakistan Get Free Pass For ‘Anything’ From Mohsin Naqvi Before India Clash in Asia Cup 2025

India and Pakistan lock horns in the Final of the Asia Cup for the first time in 41 years.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the Final of the Asia Cup 2025 for the first time in the tournament’s history. The two neighbours, who have been faced off on two occasions already in the tournament are set to play against each other one final time. However, Mohsin Naqvi, who happens to be the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has passed on a cryptic message to the Men in Green ahead of the big Final against India.

Though an India vs Pakistan fixture is never short of the hype, things have been different this time around. There have been a lot of narratives outside the cricket field, which have sparked controversies right from the first time when the two teams met. From Suryakumar Yadav & Co. refusing to shake hands with the Pakistan side, to both the cricket boards launching formal complaints against each other, the tournament has seen it all.

Having said that, Mohsin Naqvi’s most recent quote to the Pakistan team suggests his bias towards the side. It would not be held in the best interests, considering the fact that Naqvi holds a prime position in the Asian Cricket Council – the organizing board for the tournament. The ACC President has indicated the Shaheens to go all out against the Indians, and that the board will bear the consequences.

“Do whatever you want. I’ll handle it”, said Naqvi to the Men in Green.

What To Expect From the India vs Pakistan Final

The blockbuster clash is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India are the clear favourites to win the fixture, having sealed comfortable victories two times in the tournament till now. However, the Men in Blue cannot take Pakistan lightly, and will have to step up once again. They have beaten the Shaheens two times in the tournament, but this is where it matters the most.

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill went berserk against the Pakistani bowlers in the Super 4s clash in Dubai. The Blues were chasing a target of 173, and the openers got them off to a blistering start. However, both Abhishek and Gill will be cautious of the new ball in the hands of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The team which wins the toss will be expected to bat first in the high-pressure clash. But dew might play a small part, which is why both captains might be tempted to have a bowl first. But that will put them under pressure to restrict the opponents to a manageable total.

Moreover, the Indians are coming off a Super Over in the last game against Sri Lanka. Pathum Nissanka got the Lankans very close to a win, but they fell just short of the target. The Men in Blue have won each of their six games played so far. They would be concerned about the law of averages kicking in at some point. Pakistan, on the other hand have had a roller-coaster of a campaign. But with all of that behind them, they will be itching to manufacture a revenge when it matters the most.

