Pakistan Speedster Turns Up the Heat in MLC 2025; Picks Up 4 Wickets to Power Team to Victory

He is currently the leading wicket-taker in MLC 2025 with 16 wickets.
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf orchestrated a 32-run win for San Francisco Unicorns over Seattle Orcas in a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match in Dallas on Wednesday night. Haris Rauf finished with figures of 4/32 as San Francisco Unicorns defended their total of 176/8 after having been asked to bat first.
Haris Rauf led the San Francisco Unicorns bowling line-up by example with a stupendous performance. Seattle Orcas were off to a confident start in the chase, having scored 59 runs in the powerplay. They were 66/2 in the eighth over following David Warner’s dismissal, and lost the plot in the run-chase ever since.
21/4
29/1
45/4
77/5
3/1
100/5
144/10
176/8
San Francisco Unicorns beat Seattle Orcas by 32 runs
Haris Rauf first struck in the ninth over when he dismissed Heinrich Klaasen. It was a short ball outside off and the South African played pull shot as he hoped to clear the boundary, but instead found Romario Shepherd taking the catch at deep mid-wicket.
Gerald Coetzee, another South African, was Haris Rauf’s second victim. He cleaned Gerald Coetzee up in the 16th over and went onto dismiss Shimron Hetmyer in the same over.
The West Indies went for the drive off a full and outside off delivery from Haris Rauf, but ended up handing a catch to Matt Short at extra cover. Seattle Orcas were in deep trouble at 127/7 by now and a win at this stage was far from possible.
The 31-year-old then struck again in the 18th over with the dismissal of Cameron Gannon, who chipped it towards Brody Couch at long-on, where he took a comfortable catch. His four wickets on Wednesday took Haris Rauf’s overall wickets tally this season to 16.
The Rawalpindi-born pacer currently has 16 wickets from six matches at an average of 13.19 in the tournament. He has taken two four-wicket hauls in the 2025 Major League Cricket tournament so far.
Earlier, fifties from skipper Matt Short (52) and Romario Shepherd (56) led San Francisco Unicorns to 176/8. The win on Wednesday helped San Francisco Unicorns seal a place in the MLC 2025 playoffs, becoming the first team to do so this season.
They lead the six-team standings with 12 points from six matches, four points ahead Texas Super Kings (Eight points from six matches). San Francisco Unicorns are the only team to remain unbeaten in MLC 2025.
