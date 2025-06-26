Pakistan Speedster Turns Up the Heat in MLC 2025; Picks Up 4 Wickets to Power Team to Victory

He is currently the leading wicket-taker in MLC 2025 with 16 wickets.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf orchestrated a 32-run win for San Francisco Unicorns over Seattle Orcas in a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match in Dallas on Wednesday night. Haris Rauf finished with figures of 4/32 as San Francisco Unicorns defended their total of 176/8 after having been asked to bat first.

Haris Rauf runs through Seattle Orcas middle-order

Haris Rauf led the San Francisco Unicorns bowling line-up by example with a stupendous performance. Seattle Orcas were off to a confident start in the chase, having scored 59 runs in the powerplay. They were 66/2 in the eighth over following David Warner’s dismissal, and lost the plot in the run-chase ever since.

All matches (50) Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 Baroda Premier League, 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 ECS Finland, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Namibia Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 NAM – ASM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – DID 21/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID – ASA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 APS – ALW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – ASA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID – APS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 SRTS – RAMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 LSKT – SESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 AHWS – MUKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 MK-W 29/1 SSS-W 45/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 SRT-W 77/5 LSKT-W 3/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL – FCCG 100/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL – OCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 VTV – OCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 FCCG – GHM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 GHM – VTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – THUB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 YSS – THN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – GUC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – MB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR 144/10 SFU 176/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – WAF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 IRSCC 111/10 CAO 112/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 BES – ALSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 PYXI – AVECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 RNB – YUC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Saint George Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 WIA – SLEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 NRK – DID – Fixtures Standings

Haris Rauf first struck in the ninth over when he dismissed Heinrich Klaasen. It was a short ball outside off and the South African played pull shot as he hoped to clear the boundary, but instead found Romario Shepherd taking the catch at deep mid-wicket.



Gerald Coetzee, another South African, was Haris Rauf’s second victim. He cleaned Gerald Coetzee up in the 16th over and went onto dismiss Shimron Hetmyer in the same over.

ALSO READ:

The West Indies went for the drive off a full and outside off delivery from Haris Rauf, but ended up handing a catch to Matt Short at extra cover. Seattle Orcas were in deep trouble at 127/7 by now and a win at this stage was far from possible.

The 31-year-old then struck again in the 18th over with the dismissal of Cameron Gannon, who chipped it towards Brody Couch at long-on, where he took a comfortable catch. His four wickets on Wednesday took Haris Rauf’s overall wickets tally this season to 16.

Haris Rauf leads wicket-takers’ charts

The Rawalpindi-born pacer currently has 16 wickets from six matches at an average of 13.19 in the tournament. He has taken two four-wicket hauls in the 2025 Major League Cricket tournament so far.

Earlier, fifties from skipper Matt Short (52) and Romario Shepherd (56) led San Francisco Unicorns to 176/8. The win on Wednesday helped San Francisco Unicorns seal a place in the MLC 2025 playoffs, becoming the first team to do so this season.

They lead the six-team standings with 12 points from six matches, four points ahead Texas Super Kings (Eight points from six matches). San Francisco Unicorns are the only team to remain unbeaten in MLC 2025.



For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.