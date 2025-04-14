News
Pakistan Mystery Spinner Reported for Suspect Bowling Action but Allowed To Play in Future PSL 2025 Matches
news
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Pakistan Mystery Spinner Reported for Suspect Bowling Action but Allowed To Play in Future PSL 2025 Matches

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The news was confirmed by the PCB.

Pakistan Mystery Spinner Reported for Suspect Bowling Action but Allowed To Play in Future PSL 2025 Matches

Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq recently came under the radar for suspect bowling action in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025). Umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown reported his action during a match against the Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday (April 13).

The news was confirmed via an official release on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website. Interestingly, despite the suspicion, Tariq will be allowed to bowl and play in future matches.

The PCB statement read, “As per the rules, Usman can continue to bowl in future matches. However, if he is reported again, he will be suspended from bowling and will need to obtain clearance from an ICC accredited lab before he can resume bowling.”

ALSO READ:

Usman Tariq has been flagged for a second consecutive PSL season

This isn’t the first instance where the 27-year-old’s bowling action has come under scrutiny. Tariq faced similar issues during PSL 2024, prompting Quetta Gladiators to withdraw him from the tournament voluntarily for further evaluation.

After the reported incident, he underwent a thorough biomechanical analysis at an ICC-approved facility in Lahore. By August 2024, he received clearance, permitting him to return to domestic cricket without restrictions, until the recent controversy reignited doubts.

Who is Usman Tariq?

Known for his unorthodox variations, Usman Tariq made an immediate impact in domestic cricket. He debuted in T20s for Peshawar Region (November 2023) before earning a List A debut with Eshaal Associates (October 2024), where he claimed the wicket of experienced batter Kamran Ghulam.

His breakthrough came during his first-class debut for Eshaal Associates—after a steady first innings (including three maidens and the dismissal of Mehmood Nawaz Afridi), he dominated the second with a 5/62 spell. His ability to outfox batters with flight and angles caught the eye of PSL scouts.

By December 2023, he secured a contract with Quetta Gladiators, making his PSL debut in February 2024 against Multan Sultans.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Pakistan Super League
PSL 2025
Quetta Gladiators
Usman Tariq

