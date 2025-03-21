News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
ravinchandra ashwin csk ipl 2025
news
Last updated: March 21, 2025

R Ashwin Receives Rare Honour From Chennai, Street To Be Named After CSK Spinner

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

It is common for state associations to name a stand in the stadium after their star players

ravinchandra ashwin csk ipl 2025

Indian spin great Ravichandran Ashwin received a rare honour ahead of the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 from the city of Chennai with a street to be named after him.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)  had decided to name the residential street of the offspinner, Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in West Mambalam, as Ravichandran Ashwin Road.

‘Ravichandran Ashwin Road’ To Come Up Soon

It is common for state associations to honour their great players by naming a stadium stand after them, but it is not often for municipal corporations to name streets after their sporting heroes. 

Bengaluru had named one of their streets after legendary legspinner and former India coach Anil Kumble and hockey legend PR Sreejesh’s village of Kizhakkambalam in Kerala’s Ernakulam district had named his residential street after him.

ALSO READ:

According to reports, the proposal was sent by Carrol Ball Event and Marketing Company which is owned by Ashwin.

Ashwin had retired from international cricket after the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, bringing an unexpected end to an illustrious career. The Tamil Nadu spinner, who had made his international debut in the ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2010, went on to play a crucial role in India’s ODI World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. 

The spinner was also instrumental in the 2013 Champions Trophy win by bowling a maiden in his four overs and claiming the big wickets of Jonathan Trott and Joe Root in the final against England.

In Tests, Ashwin took over the mantle from Harbhajan Singh and Kumble to lead the spin attack for over a decade. He became only the ninth bowler in history and only the second Indian to go past 500 Test wickets and finished his career with 537 wickets from 200 innings which included 37 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket hauls.

CSK’s Prodigal Son Returns For IPL 2025

The 2025 IPL will be a special one for Ashwin as he returns to CSK, where he began his career in 2009. In his first stint with CSK, Ashwin played 121 matches and claimed 120 wickets at a superb economy of 6.66.

CSK will begin the current season with a clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Ravichandran Ashwin

Related posts

With ICC Ban Ending, Star Player Eyes 2027 World Cup for Comeback

The star Zimbabwe player has set his sights on participating in the 2027 World Cup. He last played international cricket in 2021.
8:06 pm
Vishnu PN
Andy Flower RCB IPL 2025 new ball rule

‘Make It An Even Contest’ : RCB Coach Welcomes IPL 2025 Rule To Counter Dew

During the second innings of every IPL 2025 match, the umpires can replace the ball after 11 overs in order to negate dew advantage
7:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
Siraj on Virat Kohli Role in Career Success RCB IPL 2025

‘Has Been Very Emotional…’: Former RCB Player Reveals Virat Kohli’s Contribution To His Career Ahead Of IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans acquired the player for INR 12.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
7:01 pm
Sreejita Sen
Hasan Nawaz Pakistan 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Meet Hasan Nawaz: 22-Year-Old Pakistan Sensation Breaks Babar Azam’s Record With Blistering Century

He took 44 balls to achieve this feat.
5:10 pm
Disha Asrani

‘300-Run Total Is Possible’: Former SRH Player’s BOLD Prediction Ahead of IPL 2025

SRH put up 250+ scores thrice in IPL 2024.
2:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mohammed Siraj replies to Rohit Sharma's claim about wickets with odl ball

‘Among The World’s 10 Fastest Bowlers’ – Mohammed Siraj Responds to Rohit Sharma’s Comments, Makes Bold Claim After Missing Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Rohit Sharma had mentioned Siraj's ability to pick wickets with the old ball for his Champions Trophy snub
10:57 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.