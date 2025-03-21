R Ashwin Receives Rare Honour From Chennai, Street To Be Named After CSK Spinner

It is common for state associations to name a stand in the stadium after their star players

Indian spin great Ravichandran Ashwin received a rare honour ahead of the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 from the city of Chennai with a street to be named after him.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had decided to name the residential street of the offspinner, Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in West Mambalam, as Ravichandran Ashwin Road.

‘Ravichandran Ashwin Road’ To Come Up Soon

It is common for state associations to honour their great players by naming a stadium stand after them, but it is not often for municipal corporations to name streets after their sporting heroes.

Bengaluru had named one of their streets after legendary legspinner and former India coach Anil Kumble and hockey legend PR Sreejesh’s village of Kizhakkambalam in Kerala’s Ernakulam district had named his residential street after him.

According to reports, the proposal was sent by Carrol Ball Event and Marketing Company which is owned by Ashwin.

Ashwin had retired from international cricket after the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, bringing an unexpected end to an illustrious career. The Tamil Nadu spinner, who had made his international debut in the ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2010, went on to play a crucial role in India’s ODI World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

The spinner was also instrumental in the 2013 Champions Trophy win by bowling a maiden in his four overs and claiming the big wickets of Jonathan Trott and Joe Root in the final against England.

In Tests, Ashwin took over the mantle from Harbhajan Singh and Kumble to lead the spin attack for over a decade. He became only the ninth bowler in history and only the second Indian to go past 500 Test wickets and finished his career with 537 wickets from 200 innings which included 37 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket hauls.

CSK’s Prodigal Son Returns For IPL 2025

The 2025 IPL will be a special one for Ashwin as he returns to CSK, where he began his career in 2009. In his first stint with CSK, Ashwin played 121 matches and claimed 120 wickets at a superb economy of 6.66.

CSK will begin the current season with a clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

