‘He’s Not Injured, He Just Had a…’: Former England Captain Backs BCCI’s Two-Year IPL Ban Decision on Harry Brook

Harry Brook will not be eligible to play in the IPL for the next couple of seasons after pulling out ahead of the upcoming season.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has backed BCCI’s decision to enforce a two-year ban on England’s Harry Brook for pulling out of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) after being acquired by Delhi Capitals. For a second year running, the Delhi Capitals acquired Brook but for the second straight year, the youngster has pulled out of the tournament.

‘They are right’: Vaughan on Brook’s IPL ban

Brook had pulled out of IPL 2024 following the passing away of his grandmother and ahead of IPL 2025, he withdrew to focus on international cricket. Among the new rules for IPL 2025, one of them was a two-year ban on players who withdraw before a season after he has been acquired by a franchise.

“I think they are right. You put yourself forward. The rules were the rules. They announced them at the end of last year’s IPL. Put yourself into the auction, you say yes, and then you pull yourself out for nothing. He’s not injured, he just had a feeling that he just didn’t want to get over there to play in the IPL. He’s going to stay in the UK,” Vaughan said on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

“I get a feeling he’s probably going to be the white-ball captain for England down the line, so he just wants to focus his attention on England, which all the England fans would be happy with, but I think the IPL had to bring something in because it does derail the franchises in the piece. I don’t think he’s been replaced yet,” added Vaughan.

Harry Brook’s only IPL season

Harry Brook’s only season in the IPL was in 2023 when he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He played 11 matches that season but managed to score just 190 runs at a strike-rate of 123.37. The 26-year-old though did score an unbeaten century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens which came in a winning cause.

