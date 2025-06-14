Rajasthan Royals Spinner Claims Four-Wicket Haul To Guide His Team To Thrilling Win in MP T20 League 2025

Rewa Jaguars are now top of the points table after two games

During Match No 04 of Adani MP League T20 2025 played between Rewa Jaguars and Gwalior Cheethas held at Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on 14th June 2025 © Adimazes/MPLeagueT20

Rajasthan Royals’ left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya spun a web around Gwalior Cheetahs at the Madhavarao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior to set up a six-run victory against Rewa Jaguars in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) on Saturday.

Kartikeya, who made four appearances for RR in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, was in top form in his state league as he claimed a match-winning 4-43.

Kumar Kartikeya shines for Rewa Jaguars in MP T20 League

Defending a target of 189, Kartikeya got the key wickets of opener Vikas Sharma and Cheetahs’ captain Parth Sahani to lay the foundation for their victory.

He then sent back keeper-batter Rakesh Thakur in the 13th over to reduce Cheetahs to 97/6.

The 27-year-old was also crucial in ending the fighting partnership between Rishabh Chauhan and Arpit Patel (28 off 14 balls) by dismissing the latter in the 19th over.

ALSO READ:

Saransh Surana bowled the final over and gave away eight runs to win the match for Jaguars by six runs.

After being put in to bat first, Jaguars were anchored by opener Prithviraj Singh Tomar’s 42 off 30 balls while captain Himanshu Mantri scored a solid 53 off 42 balls. While wickets kept tumbling at one end, Saransh Surana smashed five fours and as many sixes in his 64 off 25 balls to take them to 188/7 in 20 overs.

Arpit Patel was the pick of the Jaguars’ bowlers with 3-23 from his four overs while Akash Raghuvanshi picked 2-30.

Surana, Kartikeya wreck Gwalior Cheetahs’ batting

Surana continued his superb touch with the ball as well as he removed Cheetahs’ opener Vikas Sharma in the second over with the score on 8. Despite Chaudhary’s quick scoring at one end, Cheetahs kept losing wickets at the other end with Kartikeya acting as the wrecker in chief.

After being reduced to 116/7 in the 16th over, Chauhan and Patel scored 11, 19, 18 in the next three overs which took them to 172/7 to bring them back into the match.

Kartikeya, who took a beating in his third over by conceding 19 runs, removed Patel to end the fightback.

Jaguars have won both of their matches and are top of the table with four points in the seven-team table.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.