News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Rajat Patidar Stamps Test Credentials With Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Century
news

Rajat Patidar Stamps Test Credentials With Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Century

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 12, 2025
2 min read

He has led his respective team to the Final of three tournaments this season.

Rajat Patidar Stamps Test Credentials With Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Century

Rajat Patidar and captaincy seems to be the newest trend in the cricketing fraternity. After leading his respective teams to the Final in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper is making headlines in the ongoing Duleep Trophy Final. Patidar has scored a magnificent 101 in the first innings of the Final against the South Zone.

After the South Zone were put into bat by Patidar, Kumar Kartikeya managed to pick up a four-wicket haul. This helped the Central Zone limit their opponents to a modest total of 149. Patidar’s century will ignite some confidence in him, ahead of India’s Test match series in due course. His knock of 101 consisted of 12 boundaries and two sixes.

ALSO READ:

Rajat Patidar and His Heroics In the Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final

The IPL 2025 winning captain is not new to making headlines for his glorious knocks. He smashed a terrific hundred in the quarter-final of the Duleep Trophy 2025 too, leaving the bowlers dazed. After Aryan Juyal was retired hurt, Patidar coupled with Danish Malewar to stitch a 204-run partnership. Malewar shone with a double ton too, as the team score soared to a mighty 532/4, when they decided to declare the innings.

What was most special about the innings from Patidar, was the rate at which he scored his runs. His knock of 125 came off just 96 deliveries, which was at a staggering strike-rate of 130.20. Patidar is known to be one of the most aggressive batters against spin bowling in recent times, and can take the attack to the opposition in no time.

To add to that, he also scored a steady 66 in the second innings, which came off 72 deliveries. The innings was constructed beautifully, and consisted six boundaries as well as three maximums. In a format where batters do not prefer to hit the ball in the air as often, Patidar is not scared to take the aerial route. As a result, the Central Zone won the quarter-final on the basis of their first innings lead.

More to follow

Central Zone
Duleep Trophy 2025
India
Rajat Patidar
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Virat Kohli Shubman Gill India Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill Reveals How Virat Kohli Shaped His Mindset; Reflects on Toughest Challenge As a Kid

Gill is the vice-captain in India's ongoing Asia Cup 2025 campaign.
1:53 pm
Aditya Ighe
Shan Masood Gloucestershire Leicestershire

After Yorkshire, Pakistan Skipper Shan Masood Repeats History With Leicestershire to End 22-Year Wait for County Side

Leicestershire secure a draw against Gloucestershire to confirm their promotion
10:04 am
Aditya Ighe
Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Labels Mohammad Nawaz as ‘Best spinner in the World’ Ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Former RCB Coach Labels This Pakistan Spinner as ‘Best in the World’ Ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Oman on Friday (September 12).
10:32 pm
Aditya Ighe
'Yet to be paid...' - Anshuman Rath Reveals Why Harbhajan Singh Still Owes Him Money Ahead of BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match

‘Yet to be paid…’ – Anshuman Rath Reveals Why Harbhajan Singh Still Owes Him Money Ahead of BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match

Rath has played in 70 T20Is for Hong Kong.
9:46 pm
Amogh Bodas
After Shocking Dismissal in Asia Cup 2025 Opener, Anshuman Rath’s Wicket Raises Controversy Again in BAN vs HKG Match

After Shocking Dismissal in Asia Cup 2025 Opener, Anshuman Rath’s Wicket Raises Controversy Again in BAN vs HKG Match

9:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Is Shakib Al Hasan Not in Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Squad for BAN vs HK Match?

Why Is Shakib Al Hasan Not in Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Squad for BAN vs HKG Match?

7:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.