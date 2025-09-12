Rajat Patidar Stamps Test Credentials With Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Century

He has led his respective team to the Final of three tournaments this season.

Rajat Patidar and captaincy seems to be the newest trend in the cricketing fraternity. After leading his respective teams to the Final in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper is making headlines in the ongoing Duleep Trophy Final. Patidar has scored a magnificent 101 in the first innings of the Final against the South Zone.

After the South Zone were put into bat by Patidar, Kumar Kartikeya managed to pick up a four-wicket haul. This helped the Central Zone limit their opponents to a modest total of 149. Patidar’s century will ignite some confidence in him, ahead of India’s Test match series in due course. His knock of 101 consisted of 12 boundaries and two sixes.

Rajat Patidar and His Heroics In the Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final

The IPL 2025 winning captain is not new to making headlines for his glorious knocks. He smashed a terrific hundred in the quarter-final of the Duleep Trophy 2025 too, leaving the bowlers dazed. After Aryan Juyal was retired hurt, Patidar coupled with Danish Malewar to stitch a 204-run partnership. Malewar shone with a double ton too, as the team score soared to a mighty 532/4, when they decided to declare the innings.

What was most special about the innings from Patidar, was the rate at which he scored his runs. His knock of 125 came off just 96 deliveries, which was at a staggering strike-rate of 130.20. Patidar is known to be one of the most aggressive batters against spin bowling in recent times, and can take the attack to the opposition in no time.

To add to that, he also scored a steady 66 in the second innings, which came off 72 deliveries. The innings was constructed beautifully, and consisted six boundaries as well as three maximums. In a format where batters do not prefer to hit the ball in the air as often, Patidar is not scared to take the aerial route. As a result, the Central Zone won the quarter-final on the basis of their first innings lead.

