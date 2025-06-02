News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Vice President Rajeev Shukla to Become BCCI President After 1983 World Cup-winner Roger Binny
news

Rajeev Shukla to Become BCCI President After 1983 World Cup-winner Roger Binny

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 2 min read

He could compete in the elections for the role of the BCCI president (via sources).

Vice President Rajeev Shukla to Become BCCI President After 1983 World Cup-winner Roger Binny

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla may become the next President of the regulatory body. According to a NDTV report, he might take over the position from the current BCCI president Roger Binny. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set to take place in September and he could compete in the elections for the role of the BCCI president.

ALSO READ:

India under BCCI President Roger Binny

The former India all-rounder Binny, took over the reigns from the former India captain Saurav Ganguly, in 2022. He became the 36th president of the regulatory body of Indian cricket. Team India has won two white-ball titles, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, during his tenure as the president of the BCCI. Moreover, Binny also inaugurated the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2023, a similar domestic T20 event for the female cricketers of India like the ongoing men’s tournament — Indian Premier League (IPL).

As a player, Binny has scored 1,534 runs and scalped 47 wickets in Tests, including two fifers in his eight-year international career. With 18 wickets in the tournament, he was also an integral part of India’s first-ever World Cup-winning squad in 1983. His ODI stats include 629 runs and 77 wickets, including three four-wicket hauls, in 72 matches.

Coming into the current BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, the Rajya Sabha MP has also functioned as the chairman of the IPL earlier.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
BCCI president
India
Rajeev Shukla
Roger Binny
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

‘He’s Hungrier’: Ricky Ponting Reveals England Test Snub Spurred Shreyas Iyer’s Matchwinning 87* Against Mumbai Indians To Help PBKS Reach IPL 2025 Final

‘He’s Hungrier’: Ricky Ponting Reveals England Test Snub Spurred Shreyas Iyer’s Matchwinning 87* Against Mumbai Indians To Help PBKS Reach IPL 2025 Final

3:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
South Africa Star Heinrich Klaasen To Miss the World Cup 2027 at Home, Announces Shock Retirement From International Cricket

South Africa Star To Miss the World Cup 2027 at Home, Announces Shock Retirement From International Cricket

He played four Tests, 60 ODIs and 58 T20Is for South Africa.
3:46 pm
Vishnu PN
'Didn't Listen To Me': AB de Villiers Recalls Virat Kohli Not Heeding to His Advice Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

‘Didn’t Listen To Me’: AB de Villiers Recalls Virat Kohli Not Heeding to His Advice Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

RCB will face the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final tomorrow.
4:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
Highest Individual Scores for England in Men's ODIs: Where Does Joe Root's 166* vs WI Rank?

Highest Individual Scores for England in Men’s ODIs: Where Does Joe Root’s 166* vs WI Rank?

England won the second ODI by three wickets against the West Indies.
2:40 pm
Sreejita Sen
How Jos Buttler is Indirectly Fueling Joe Root's ODI Resurgence in New Era for England Cricket

How Jos Buttler is Indirectly Fueling Joe Root’s ODI Resurgence in New Era for England Cricket

Joe Root scored an unbeaten 166 during the second ODI between England and West Indies on Sunday.
2:17 pm
Vishnu PN
glenn maxwell odi cricket retirement reasons odi world cup 2023 aus vs afg

Why Did Glenn Maxwell Retire From ODIs? Forced Retirement or Calculated Call?

The all-rounder retires with two ODI World Cup titles to his name
1:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.