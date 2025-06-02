Rajeev Shukla to Become BCCI President After 1983 World Cup-winner Roger Binny

He could compete in the elections for the role of the BCCI president (via sources).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla may become the next President of the regulatory body. According to a NDTV report, he might take over the position from the current BCCI president Roger Binny. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set to take place in September and he could compete in the elections for the role of the BCCI president.

India under BCCI President Roger Binny

The former India all-rounder Binny, took over the reigns from the former India captain Saurav Ganguly, in 2022. He became the 36th president of the regulatory body of Indian cricket. Team India has won two white-ball titles, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, during his tenure as the president of the BCCI. Moreover, Binny also inaugurated the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2023, a similar domestic T20 event for the female cricketers of India like the ongoing men’s tournament — Indian Premier League (IPL).

As a player, Binny has scored 1,534 runs and scalped 47 wickets in Tests, including two fifers in his eight-year international career. With 18 wickets in the tournament, he was also an integral part of India’s first-ever World Cup-winning squad in 1983. His ODI stats include 629 runs and 77 wickets, including three four-wicket hauls, in 72 matches.

Coming into the current BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, the Rajya Sabha MP has also functioned as the chairman of the IPL earlier.

