[WATCH] After Slamming Double Century, India A Star Karun Nair Dismisses England Lions Centurion Dan Mousley

Karun Nair is looking in terrific form in the ongoing unofficial Test between India A and England Lions, which acts as a preparatory ground ahead of the upcoming high-profile five-match Test series.

After impressing with the bat with a stellar double ton (204), Karun Nair delivered with the ball, providing India A with a crucial breakthrough after trapping England Lions centurion Dan Mousley lbw.

Speaking about the match, Karun’s double ton, coupled with Sarfaraz Khan’s 92 and Dhruv Jurel’s 94, India posted a big score of 557.

At stumps on Day 3 of the contest, the England Lions are trailing by 30 runs with three wickets in the bank with Mousley being the last wicket of the day to fall. Apart from Mousley, Tom Haines (171) and Max Holden (101) also registered tons as England has currently put up 527 for 7 on the scoreboard.

Karun Nair makes a strong statement for a place in the India playing XI

The 33-year-old dynamic top-order batter, who earned a recall to the Indian Test side on the merit of a stupendous domestic season after last donning the whites eight years back in 2017, has made a strong statement for his inclusion in the India Playing XI.

Especially with the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the longest format, there is a massive void in the Indian batting lineup and this is where Nair can step up, given his sheer experience.

It remains to be seen at which position Karun Nair bats for India, given that Sai Sudharsan is also in the fray but either way, Nair will shoulder a lot of batting responsibilities when the main series starts.

